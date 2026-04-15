FRPT Investor Alert: Potential Freshpet, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After NAD Ruling Recommended the Company Change Potentially Misleading Advertising: Levi & Korsinsky

Freshpet revised ads after NAD ruling -- investors who lost money after the stock declined may have legal rights.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) shareholders who purchased stock and suffered losses are urged to take action now. Following a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by one of Freshpet's competitors, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended the Company discontinue or update certain advertising claims. Following this news, FRPT shares declined sharply. Those who lost money on Freshpet are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Freshpet updated some of its advertising wording following the NAD ruling, which allegedly implied the Company's dog food is human grade. During the challenge, Freshpet removed a sentence that alluded to the Company's pet food is made the same way healthy food is made for people. Ultimately, Freshpet stated it would comply with the NAD's recommendation.

Shareholders who lost money on their Freshpet investment are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq. 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor New York, NY 10004 [email protected] Tel: (212) 363-7500 Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP