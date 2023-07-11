FRVS™ Approved for All Required Bluetooth® BR/EDR, LE, and AoA/AoD Conformance Validation Tests

The Frontline RF Validation System (FRVS) provides fully automated physical layer testing and approved conformance test suites

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in Bluetooth test solutions, is pleased to announce that FRVS has been approved by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the governing body for Bluetooth technology, for testing Bluetooth Basic Rate (BR), Extended Data Rate (EDR) and Low Energy (LE) technologies. FRVS now covers all required BR, EDR and LE radio frequency (RF) tests including angle of arrival (AoA) and angle of departure (AoD) used in indoor navigation systems.

FRVS™ Bluetooth® RF Qualification Test System

The Bluetooth SIG estimates that 3.5 billion Bluetooth peripheral devices will ship in 2023 and that this will go grow to 5.6 billion in 2027. In addition, with Real-Time Location Services Device Shipments, such as indoor navigation, digital key, personal item finding and asset tracking, the prediction is for a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. Device networks, such as mesh deployments have an estimated 21% CAGR over the same forecast period. The Bluetooth SIG requires strict device conformance to its specifications to provide interoperability and smooth user experience. To support the projected growth, FRVS addresses that requirement by providing a rapid and complete, cost-effective Bluetooth BR/EDR and Bluetooth LE automated RF conformance validation test solution.

Teledyne LeCroy's FRVS uses the TLF3000 RF Tester, which is also available for pre-compliance testing. The TLF3000 is a wideband, ultra-high dynamic range 2.4 GHz software-defined receiver, signal analyzer and signal generator. It captures and analyses the entire 2402-2480 MHz band simultaneously, providing RF physical layer testing in one powerful solution for both Bluetooth LE and BR/EDR, as well 802.15.4 technologies like Zigbee and Thread.

"Global product interoperability is a cornerstone of Bluetooth® technology, and test and measurement tools play a key role in helping ensure the interoperability of the billions of new Bluetooth devices shipped each year," said Mark Powell, CEO, Bluetooth SIG. "We are excited to see companies like Teledyne LeCroy continue to offer advanced testing tools that support the wide range of Bluetooth specifications and features to help other member companies deliver innovative, secure, and highly interoperable Bluetooth products to market."

"Teledyne LeCroy continues its unwavering support for the latest Bluetooth initiative with significant investments in tools designed to help developers reduce time-to-market for complex Bluetooth designs," said Paul Russell, Vice President of Wireless Products at Teledyne LeCroy. "With the recent addition of SIG approved angle of arrival (AoA) and angle of departure (AoD) test cases, Bluetooth developers and test labs can now eliminate redundant and costly test tools and partial implementations from their test labs and instead rely on the FRVS test platform to provide the widest coverage of official Bluetooth SIG compliance specifications.

Teledyne LeCroy's FRVS, Bluetooth LE Test Suite, and Bluetooth BR/EDR Test Suite are available now. For additional information, please contact Teledyne LeCroy at 800-359-8570 or [email protected]; or visit the Teledyne LeCroy FRVS web page.

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

