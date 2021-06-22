FSi Strategies Achieves Microsoft Gold Competency for Security

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies today announced that it has achieved Gold competency – the highest level for a Microsoft Partner – for advanced skill and capability in delivering security solutions on the Microsoft platform .

The achievement is a testament to FSi Strategies' best-in-class expertise in the design, implementation, management and monitoring of security and compliance solutions for customers' cloud and hybrid environments.

"Security risks are on the rise, and customers need to know their Managed Services Provider has the proven expertise to help them protect their information and defend against threats," said Redha Morsli, CEO, FSi Strategies. "Gold competency demonstrates that we have the skills, experience and technical capabilities needed to help our customers mitigate risk, maximize uptime and keep their data safe."

Gold Security competency recognizes Microsoft Partners who demonstrate deep expertise in planning, implementing and managing customers' information security programs in the face of today's increasingly sophisticated data security threats and strict regulatory compliance requirements. To attain this competency, partners must pass skills validation assessments and meet stringent performance requirements established by Microsoft.

In addition to Security, FSi Strategies also holds Microsoft competencies in the following areas:

Gold Competencies:

Cloud Platform

Cloud Productivity

Collaboration and Content

Communications

Project and Portfolio Management

Security

Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions

Datacenter

Silver Competencies:

Application Development

Application Integration

Data Platform

Enterprise Mobility Management

The FSi Strategies' team also includes Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft 365 Experts and Azure Experts, with 80 active Microsoft Certifications and 37 individuals with Microsoft Certifications.

About FSi Strategies

FSi Strategies, located in Washington, DC, and Herndon, VA, is a user-experience focused Managed Service provider and recognized Gold Microsoft Partner with over 18 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise-class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees, accelerate productivity and collaboration, and optimize your environment securely. We engage strategically with your team to modernize your environment through Planning & Design, Implementation, Training & Adoption, Change Management, IT Support and Cloud Licensing. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com .

SOURCE FSi Strategies

Related Links

http://www.fsistrategies.com

