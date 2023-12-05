Nabil Aitoumeziane Named President of FSi Strategies

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading provider in Managed IT Services and Professional IT Services, is excited to announce that Nabil Aitoumeziane, who has served as Executive Vice President of the company for 14 years, will be taking on the role of President.

Aitoumeziane studied business and marketing at the Institute of Commerce and Management in Paris, France. After graduating, he worked as a Marketing Coordinator for Air Express International. Later, Aitoumeziane became a cofounder of LDM Networks, Inc., where he served as Vice President of Marketing and Sales until he joined FSi Strategies in 2007 as Vice President of Commercial Services. He was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2009.

"I am honored to be the new president of FSi Strategies. Over the past decade and a half, I have watched FSi grow, develop, and become one of our region's greatest providers of IT services. Our momentum is stronger than ever, and I cannot wait to continue the progress we've made," said Aitoumeziane.

This change comes at an exciting time for FSi Strategies as the company is working to expand its partnership with Microsoft. Former President Redha Morsli will remain CEO.

FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Microsoft Managed IT and Professional Services with over 20 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees and accelerate productivity and collaboration while optimizing your environment securely. We engage with your team to modernize your environment and ensure you are strategically leveraging modern work technologies, Microsoft Teams, and Teams Rooms. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

