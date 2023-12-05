Nabil Aitoumeziane Named President of FSi Strategies

News provided by

FSi Strategies

05 Dec, 2023, 09:23 ET

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading provider in Managed IT Services and Professional IT Services, is excited to announce that Nabil Aitoumeziane, who has served as Executive Vice President of the company for 14 years, will be taking on the role of President.

Aitoumeziane studied business and marketing at the Institute of Commerce and Management in Paris, France. After graduating, he worked as a Marketing Coordinator for Air Express International. Later, Aitoumeziane became a cofounder of LDM Networks, Inc., where he served as Vice President of Marketing and Sales until he joined FSi Strategies in 2007 as Vice President of Commercial Services. He was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2009.

"I am honored to be the new president of FSi Strategies. Over the past decade and a half, I have watched FSi grow, develop, and become one of our region's greatest providers of IT services. Our momentum is stronger than ever, and I cannot wait to continue the progress we've made," said Aitoumeziane.

This change comes at an exciting time for FSi Strategies as the company is working to expand its partnership with Microsoft. Former President Redha Morsli will remain CEO.

FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Microsoft Managed IT and Professional Services with over 20 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees and accelerate productivity and collaboration while optimizing your environment securely. We engage with your team to modernize your environment and ensure you are strategically leveraging modern work technologies, Microsoft Teams, and Teams Rooms. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com

SOURCE FSi Strategies

Also from this source

FSi Strategies named Tech100 Company by Northern Virginia Technology Council

FSi Strategies named Tech100 Company by Northern Virginia Technology Council

FSi Strategies, a leading provider in Managed IT Services and Professional IT Services, is excited to announce that the company has been named to the ...
FSi Strategies Announces New Business Development Manager

FSi Strategies Announces New Business Development Manager

FSi Strategies, a leading provider of Managed and Professional IT Services, is thrilled to announce that Chintan Patel is joining our team as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.