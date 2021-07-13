FSi Strategies Earns Microsoft's Advanced Specialization For Azure Virtual Desktop

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies today announced that it has been awarded an Advanced Specialization from Microsoft for best-in-class delivery of Azure Virtual Desktop. This Advanced Specialization is a top-level credential that can only be achieved by Microsoft Partners holding gold Cloud Platform competency and meeting the highest possible standards for service delivery and support.

With Advanced Specialization, FSi Strategies demonstrates its deep experience and expertise in a technology that has become crucial for many organizations in this era of remote and hybrid workplaces. Azure Virtual Desktop enables secure remote work by allowing companies to deliver Windows 10 desktops and applications virtually anywhere, providing remote users with a familiar personal computing experience from the cloud.

"Organizations need to be able to empower users with a seamless and secure virtual desktop experience, no matter where they are located," said Redha Morsli, CEO, FSi Strategies. "By engaging a Managed Services Provider with an Advanced Specialization in Azure Virtual Desktop, you gain the knowledge, experience and expertise required to deliver and support this infrastructure in the modern workplace."

To earn Advanced Specialization, FSi Strategies had to meet stringent performance and knowledge requirements, and pass a third-party audit of its Azure Virtual Desktop technical practices.

This validates FSi's capabilities in deploying, optimizing and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure, and its readiness to meet customers' needs as they continue to build and execute remote and hybrid strategies.

In addition to this Advanced Specialization in Azure Virtual Desktop, FSi Strategies holds Microsoft competencies in the following areas:

Gold Competencies:

Cloud Platform

Cloud Productivity

Collaboration and Content

Communications

Project and Portfolio Management

Security

Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions

Datacenter

Silver Competencies:

Application Development

Application Integration

Data Platform

Enterprise Mobility Management

The FSi Strategies' team also includes Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft 365 Experts and Azure Experts, with 80 active Microsoft Certifications and 37 individuals with Microsoft Certifications.

About FSi Strategies

FSi Strategies, located in Washington, DC, and Herndon, VA, is a user-experience focused Managed Service provider and recognized Gold Microsoft Partner with over 18 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise-class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees, accelerate productivity and collaboration, and optimize your environment securely. We engage strategically with your team to modernize your environment through Planning & Design, Implementation, Training & Adoption, Change Management, IT Support and Cloud Licensing. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

