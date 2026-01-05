FTFT Announces Agreement with S1Quant to Explore the New Blue Ocean of Compliant Cryptocurrency Asset Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT; "Future FinTech", "FTFT", or the "Company"), a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider, today announced that on December 29, 2025, its wholly-owned subsidiary, FTFT International Securities and Futures Limited ("FTFT Securities"), signed a Letter of Intent for Strategic Cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with S1Quant in the field of cryptocurrency asset management. The two parties have agreed to join hands to establish long-term, in-depth cooperation in the field of cryptocurrency asset management and jointly promote the development of a compliant and professional cryptocurrency asset management business.

Since its establishment in 2018, S1Quant has achieved stable returns for seven consecutive years, and its overall performance has outperformed the concurrent growth of Bitcoin. Its core team comprises quantitative Ph.D.s from the highly prestigious computer science program at Tsinghua Yaoban, technical experts from global technology giants, and senior practitioners in the encryption industry. Built on a foundation of extensive academic research and technical expertise, S1Quant is a leader in the field of cryptocurrency quantitative trading and it has established a strong competitive advantage. The firm has served more than one hundred high net worth clients. Further, S1Quant's proprietary data platform displays the performance of more than fifty trading factors and investment strategies in real time, providing strong technical support for the quantitative asset management business. S1Quant believes that its proprietary algorithms and risk management systems have generated superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients. For more information, please see https://s1quant.com/.

Founded in 2009, FTFT Securities is a licensed corporation approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), holding licenses for Type 1 (Securities Trading), Type 2 (Futures Contract Trading), and Type 4 (Providing Advice on Securities) regulated activities. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Future FinTech (Nasdaq: FTFT). Leveraging Future FinTech's diversified business operations, FTFT Securities' core businesses currently include: Hong Kong and U.S. stock brokerage services, Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and Debt Capital Markets (DCM). In the future, the Company intends to expand into the asset management and virtual asset trading segments. Leveraging its own and its group business advantages, it plans to deepen its presence overseas and provide more comprehensive and cutting-edge financial services for global clients.

According to the Agreement, the two parties will focus on three major initiatives:

Cooperation in cryptocurrency quantitative asset management, combining S1Quant's quantitative technical capabilities and FTFT Securities' compliance qualifications, to create cryptocurrency asset management products that meet regulatory requirements. Innovation in products and business models and the exploration of new service models in the field of cryptocurrency asset management to meet the needs of institutional and high net worth investors. Technical and resource coordination that creates coordination channels between the two parties in terms of data, and joint efforts to improve overall service efficiency and market competitiveness.

Krystal Wang, Co-Founder of S1Quant, commented, "The core competitiveness of cryptocurrency asset management lies in its technical depth and compliance. FTFT Securities' compliance experience, securities licensing, and service system in the traditional financial field perfectly complements S1Quant's quantitative technology, strategy research and development over the past seven years. This agreement represents not only the integration of resources between the two parties, but also an important attempt to integrate cryptocurrency assets with traditional finance."

Ms. Wang continued, "We plan to achieve growth by integrating our advanced technology and proven quantitative strategies with FTFT Securities' compliant services and financial services capabilities. In this way, we will bring safer and more stable cryptocurrency asset management experience to investors, and promote the industry from what is generally perceived to be unregulated growth to compliant empowered development."

Hu Li, CEO of FTFT, stated, "Against the background of the accelerated evolution of the crypto economy, cryptocurrency asset management has become an important growth component in the financial industry, but we believe that compliance and risk control have always been the prerequisite for business development. As a quantitative firm in the cryptocurrency industry that has achieved stable returns, S1Quant's technical strengths and strategic viability has been verified by the market. FTFT Securities plans to utilize its SFC license qualifications and the global resources of parent Future FinTech to provide a compliance framework and an operational support framework for the two parties' cooperative business initiatives."

"This Agreement signals that the two parties have entered a substantive phase in advancing a cryptocurrency asset management strategy. It is anticipated that S1Quant will fully leverage its advantages in cryptocurrency quantitative strategy research, development and market development, while FTFT Securities will draw on its traditional financial regulatory and professional experience to jointly provide investors with safe, compliant, and efficient cryptocurrency asset management services. We believe that combining quantitative technology with a traditional compliance framework will unlock new, technology-driven profit opportunities while maintaining the trusted safeguards of traditional finance, delivering greater value to institutional and high net worth clients," Mr. Li concluded.

About Future Fintech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) is a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts brokerage and investment banking services in Hong Kong, and engages in supply chain trading and finance businesses in China and efficient digital financial services. For more information, please visit www.ftft.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions relating to the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our other reports and filings with the SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements are otherwise made.

