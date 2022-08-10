FTP, Inc. selects Input 1's Premium Billing System

FTP is now well-positioned to grow its business well into the future with the Premium Billing System. "We are excited to be the technology platform FTP chose to build and expand their premium finance business," said Chris Farfaras, EVP & CSMO of Input 1. "They did their research and knew what functionality they needed to succeed. We take pride that our PBS platform is industry-leading, with clear and strong advantages across the board."

FTP Inc. is an insurance wholesaler with its home base in Old Bridge, NJ. The Agency was established in 1957 and originally traded under "Powell Insurance Agency." FTP's business is generated through its network of licensed insurance brokers and offers over 100 insurance programs, including property and casualty, commercial and personal lines. The Agency represents both admitted and non-admitted insurance companies.

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies throughout North America. The company's insurance software, cloud billing, and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

Media Contact:

Input 1 | Marketing Department

888-882-2554 x2135

[email protected]

SOURCE Input 1