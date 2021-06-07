fuboTV Launches On LG Smart TVs In U.S.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics announced the launch today of the fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) app on its webOS Smart TVs (2018-2021 models) in the U.S., including its award-winning, best-in-class LG OLED TV lineup.

Starting today, LG customers can enjoy more than 100 sports, news and entertainment channels from fuboTV, the world's leading sports-focused live TV streaming platform.1 LG Smart TVs users will be able to enjoy a free trial of fuboTV by scanning the QR code on the fuboTV app.

LG Electronics announced the launch today of the fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) app on its webOS Smart TVs (2018-2021 models) in the U.S., including its award-winning, best-in-class LG OLED TV lineup. Starting today, LG customers can enjoy more than 100 sports, news and entertainment channels from fuboTV, the world’s leading sports-focused live TV streaming platform. LG Smart TVs users will be able to enjoy a free trial of fuboTV by scanning the QR code on the fuboTV app.

The fuboTV app on LG Smart TVs offers a premium viewing experience with popular features including:

Profiles: up to six users within a subscription can personalize their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each individual user to have their own set of recordings (which never expire), personalized recommendations, and a guide that is unique to their content preferences.

Customizable Guide: users on the LG Smart TV app will be able to "favorite" channels and move their top selections to the front of their guide, making sure they can easily access the content that is most important to them.

Record Series: this "set it and forget it" feature allows users to record an entire series with one click, and no longer have to worry about missing an episode of their favorite show.

Record Teams: users can keep up with all of their favorite teams without having to worry about missing any of the action. With just one click, users can record all games for a specific team to watch anytime.

Watch Next: fuboTV's new Watch Next feature lets users easily binge a series. Once an episode ends they will automatically have the next episode suggested to them - making binge watching even easier!

All 2021 LG OLED TVs feature LG's legendary OLED panels with self-lit pixels which can be individually controlled to produce perfect black levels, and ultra-sharp and realistic picture quality in strikingly slim designs that complement any décor. The 12 models in the 2021 LG OLED 4K TV lineup offer a wide range of screen sizes to suit most every size room and need from 48 inches to the all-new 83-inch model.

Beyond superb picture quality, all 2021 LG OLED TVs offer an immersive home entertainment experience with support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos,® HDR10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode,™ this year's TVs make the latest sports, movies, TV series and documentaries come to life through picture and sound of the highest quality.

All 2021 LG OLED TVs feature webOS 6.0, the latest version of LG's intuitive smart TV platform featuring built-in Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and offering access to many of the most popular streaming apps as well as LG Channels, LG's free premium content streaming service2 offering over 300 free channels and also works with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit.

Revamped and refined for 2021, the new webOS user interface provides faster access to apps as well as simpler content discovery with finely-tuned personalized recommendations. The redesigned Magic Remote has dedicated hot keys for popular content providers, allowing users to connect to their favorite services with just the push of a button.

For more information on LG's 2021 OLED TVs, visit LG.com. For more information on fuboTV, visit fubo.TV.

1 Internet service is required. A separate subscription fee is required.

2 Internet service is required.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world's most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry's current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 42 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). fuboTV intends to add interactivity to its streaming experience with the launch of a predictive free-to-play gaming app in Q3 2021.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting and interactive gaming, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

www.ogilvypr.com

