LG HELPS UPGRADE AMERICA'S HOMES THROUGH COMPREHENSIVE UNITARY HVAC SOLUTIONS

Expanded Residential Portfolio, Including LG's First Gas Furnace, Addresses Growing Demand for Efficiency, Smart Home Integration, and Adaptability for Homeowners

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HVAC technology leader LG Electronics is supporting the modernization of America's aging homes, leveraging its comprehensive suite of unitary (ducted) residential HVAC solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the housing market. The company's offerings – from proven electric inverter heat pump solutions and vertical air handling units to all-new gas furnaces – helps address the need for energy-efficient and connected living spaces, providing a bridge between existing infrastructure and modern technology.

"The American housing market is at a pivotal moment where this period is defined by slowing home construction and an aging inventory, leaving millions of outdated air conditioning units requiring repair or replacement and creating an opportunity for a new generation of advanced heating and cooling solutions," said LG Electronics USA Senior Vice President Steve Scarbrough, general manager of LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "LG's comprehensive suite of ducted products is specifically engineered to help meet this demand, offering homeowners energy-efficient options and comfort-focused features while providing HVAC professionals with versatile tools to grow their businesses and serve their customers effectively."

Expanding its ducted solutions, LG has unveiled a line of multi-position gas furnaces, featuring models with Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency ratings of 96 and 80 percent. Delivering comfort and energy-efficient performance, these furnaces (the LNAVE and LNAEA series, respectively) seamlessly integrate into LG's complete dual-fuel heating and cooling solutions.

For HVAC professionals, LG's lineup of innovative ducted heat pump products deliver robust solutions for all continental U.S. climate zones. These systems support contractors in offering energy-efficient heating and cooling options that may help homeowners reduce utility usage, lower environmental impact, and improve home comfort when properly installed and maintained.

Beyond its new furnace, other highlights of LG's integrated ducted solutions include:

Multi-Position Air Handling Unit: An ENERGY STAR ® certified solution, this versatile unit features wide capacity ranges and flexible installation (vertical, downflow, horizontal). Advanced LGRED° technology helps support optimal year-round temperature control, while R1 compressor technology helps deliver comfort and cost savings.

An ENERGY STAR certified solution, this versatile unit features wide capacity ranges and flexible installation (vertical, downflow, horizontal). Advanced LGRED° technology helps support optimal year-round temperature control, while R1 compressor technology helps deliver comfort and cost savings. A-Coil: Created for efficient performance, easy installation and long-term reliability, the LG A-Coil is an effective option for upgrading a home heating and cooling system. It is compatible with existing gas furnaces and suitable for a variety of climates. The LG A-Coil's compact, multi-position configuration simplifies installation and allows for easier maintenance.

Created for efficient performance, easy installation and long-term reliability, the LG A-Coil is an effective option for upgrading a home heating and cooling system. It is compatible with existing gas furnaces and suitable for a variety of climates. The LG A-Coil's compact, multi-position configuration simplifies installation and allows for easier maintenance. Inverter Heat Pump Outdoor Unit: LG's award-winning heat pump inverter technology supports high efficiency performance and temperature control for year-round comfort. The outdoor unit operates quietly and provides heating performance in colder months and cooling performance in warmer seasons. LGRED° Technology: For colder climates, select LG models offer enhanced heating performance at temperatures down to 5°F and continued operation down to -13°F, helping address* a common misconception about heat pump performance in extreme temperatures.

LG's award-winning heat pump inverter technology supports high efficiency performance and temperature control for year-round comfort. The outdoor unit operates quietly and provides heating performance in colder months and cooling performance in warmer seasons. For colder climates, select LG models offer enhanced heating performance at temperatures down to 5°F and continued operation down to -13°F, helping address* a common misconception about heat pump performance in extreme temperatures. Smart Home Integration: LG ThinQ® application functionality, available with Multi-Position Air Handling Unit models via an optional Wi-Fi module, allows remote monitoring and control. Additionally, an embedded 24V transformer in the Multi-Position Air Handling Unit support compatibility with third-party smart home devices**, enhancing the connected living experience.

For more information on LG's unitary residential ducted solutions and how they're supporting homeowners and HVAC professionals alike in navigating the evolving residential HVAC landscape, click here. For images, please click here.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual revenues of more than $60 billion. Learn more about LG's HVAC offerings at lghvac.com or follow on social: LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

* Performance varies based on installation quality, system configuration, maintenance, and climate.

** Compatibility varies by device and platform.

