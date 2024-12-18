Fueling Impact: Blackbaud's 2024 Corporate Philanthropy in Review

The Company Outlines Its Impact on Global Communities This Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today shared ways it has supported philanthropy through its global corporate social responsibility (CSR) program this year. Blackbaud creates essential software to help its social impact customers fuel their missions, while giving back to global communities through its own philanthropy.

"At Blackbaud, we don't just work to power social impact — social impact is in our DNA," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "We're inspired every day by our customers' dedication to their communities, and we take great pride in supporting their essential work. It's especially gratifying to see our employees rallying around the customers we serve and our broader mission to make the world a better place. I'm proud of Blackbaud for leading the way in corporate social impact, both through the products we build and the initiatives we embrace."

Blackbaud's contributions and activations to fuel impact in 2024 included:

Supporting Mental Health and Wellness: Blackbaud's 2024 major gift was in support of Crisis Text Line's international expansion and their goal of providing critical mental health services to more people globally.

Continued Support of Multi-Year Gifts: Building on previous multi-year gifts, Blackbaud continues to support several projects for long-term impact, including the International African American Museum and the American Heart Association. Blackbaud continued support for five nonprofits focused on workforce development goals in each of the global regions where Blackbaud operates, with 6,200 youth participating and benefitting from these programs in the past year.

Employee Volunteering: Blackbaud held over 125 employer-led volunteer opportunities this year. During the company's annual Month of Caring held in November, employees completed 35 projects across five countries.

Global Grants: Blackbaud distributed more than 135 grants this year via the company's Reward Your Passion and Community Matters grants programs, as well as the Blackbaud Fund. Through these programs, Blackbaud employees served as grant committee reviewers to direct funds to nonprofit organizations of their choice, supporting organizations in over 95 cities across five countries.

Blackbaud Global Toy Drive: For the 25th year, Blackbaud held its annual holiday toy drive, serving organizations across the globe to bring cheer to families. Blackbaud employees have donated more than 136,500 toys globally over the program's history.

Disaster Relief Donations: Blackbaud made donations across the globe following several natural disasters and conflicts this year to support the impacted communities and aid in recovery efforts, following floods, storms, wildfires and more.

Bridging the Digital Divide: Blackbaud donated over 150 laptop devices to Human-I-T, a nonprofit partner that connects no-cost devices with communities in need. With Blackbaud's ongoing device donations, over 4,270 pounds of e-waste have been diverted from landfill since 2021.

Donation to One80 Place: Blackbaud has made an annual donation to One80 Place for more than two decades to help end homelessness in Charleston, S.C., where the company is headquartered. This year's donation was made in support of One80 Place's mission to provide stable housing, nutritious meals in a community kitchen, healthcare, and other supportive services to individuals in need.

"Our team is powered by purpose," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "We know that our commitment to giving back to our communities is one of the key elements that helps us attract and retain passionate, dedicated employees that show up every day to help our customers reach their missions. We're proud of the work we've done in 2024 and look forward to building on our momentum in 2025."

Over the past year, Blackbaud has worked to continually improve business practices and set high standards. Earlier this year, Blackbaud was recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 and America's Greenest Companies 2025 lists, was named one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 by TIME, and was recently honored as an HRO Today Association award winner for DEI Excellence.

Learn more about ways that Blackbaud gives back at csr.blackbaud.com.

