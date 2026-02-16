The 3D Printing Industry Has Been Declining for Years. FUGO Precision 3D Was Built to Fix What Caused It.

GARDENA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The additive manufacturing industry has been losing ground for years, and everyone knows why," said Alexander Meseonznik, Co-Founder and CEO of FUGO Precision 3D. "Manufacturers keep raising the same complaints. Too much labor. Too many machines. Inconsistent quality. Material lock-ins. Post-processing that was supposed to be automated a long time ago. These aren't mysteries. They're engineering problems, and we built FUGO to solve them."

Throwing Out the Entire Approach

"The mechanical-based approach itself is the bottleneck," said Alexandr "Sasha" Shkolnik, FUGO's CTO, with over thirty years in additive manufacturing. "Every resin printer on the market uses mechanical means to apply layers. Those are the primary source of print failures, surface defects, and downtime. I wanted to eliminate them entirely."

FUGO's patented centrifugal printing technology uses a rotating cylindrical drum generating artificial gravity of up to 2,000 G's. Parts form as concentric rings while fully submerged in resin that acts as its own support structure, delivering superior surface quality, up to 50% fewer supports, and sub-30 micron repeatability. Trapped volumes are solved with 40-micron capillary channels that resin flows through under centrifugal force, then the laser seals automatically.

One Machine Replaces an Entire Production Line

"An operator loads the platform, presses start, and walks away," said Meseonznik. "The machine prints, washes, dries, and cures automatically. No wash station. No cure chamber. One machine replaces four to six pieces of equipment."

The system achieves up to 90% automation with up to 10x throughput, reducing labor costs by 70-80%. It is an adaptable materials platform compatible with all photopolymer resins.

Multi-Material Printing in a Single Cycle: An Industry First

"What we're about to show the industry has never been done before," said Shkolnik. "Our dual reservoir system prints the first material, automatically washes it, then fills with the second and continues printing. The two materials physically interlock and chemically bond under centrifugal force. The finished part is then washed, dried, and cured automatically."

A complete denture, gum and teeth, printed in two materials in a single cycle. No assembly, no bonding agents, no seams. No other printer on the market offers multi-material printing at this scale, with this level of accuracy and repeatability, in a fully automated workflow.

FUGO's strategic partnership with Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060) pairs the platform with clinically validated dental resins and Graphy's Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) materials.

See It for Yourself at LMT Lab Day Chicago 2026

FUGO will be demonstrating throughout LMT Lab Day Chicago 2026, February 19-21, in the Gold Coast Seminar Room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Production units ship Q3 2026.

"We didn't build this technology to talk about it. We built it to show it," said Meseonznik. "Hold the parts and decide for yourself."

