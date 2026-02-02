FUGO Precision 3D to Debut Revolutionary Centrifugal 3D Printing Technology with Live Demonstrations at LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2026

GARDENA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FUGO Precision 3D, developer of the world's first all-in-one centrifugal 3D printing system, will make its official industry debut at LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2026, February 19-21, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. In collaboration with partner Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), FUGO will conduct live in-person printing demonstrations in the Gold Coast Seminar Room throughout the event.

This marks the first public demonstration of FUGO's patented centrifugal printing platform, a breakthrough system that consolidates printing, washing, drying, and curing into a single automated cycle. Attendees will witness full production cycles in real-time, seeing firsthand how the technology achieves sub-30 micron repeatability with up to 10x faster throughput compared to conventional additive manufacturing systems.

Unlike conventional resin printers that use mechanical means to apply layers, FUGO's system creates artificial gravity through centrifugal forces generating up to 2,000 G's of force. This allows parts to form while fully submerged in material that acts as its own support structure, producing surfaces with minimal layer lines. The system's intelligent capillary generation creates microscopic drainage channels that material passes through under centrifugal force, then seals automatically, eliminating trapped volumes that challenge traditional SLA printing. FUGO's multi-material capability also enables printing with multiple resins in the same automated cycle, opening new possibilities for manufacturing dentures and other multi-component dental appliances.

The live demonstrations will showcase FUGO's technology paired with Graphy's high-performance photopolymer materials, including their revolutionary Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) materials and clinically validated dental resins known for exceptional mechanical strength, dimensional stability, and biocompatibility. The partnership, announced earlier this year, combines FUGO's hardware innovation with Graphy's advanced material science to deliver production-ready parts with minimal post-processing labor.

"LMT LAB DAY represents the perfect stage to introduce what we believe is a paradigm shift in dental manufacturing," said Alexandr (Sasha) Shkolnik, CTO of FUGO Precision 3D. "We're inviting industry leaders to see the technology perform in real-time: not simulation, not video, but actual production cycles from start to finish. This is the future of scalable precision manufacturing."

FUGO Precision 3D is the developer of the world's first centrifugal 3D printing system that integrates printing, washing, drying, and curing into a single automated cycle. FUGO is enabling scalable, next-generation manufacturing for dental labs, medical device companies, hearing health, aerospace, and high-output industries.

Graphy is a global leader in photopolymer material innovation, best known for its patented Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) material. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Graphy supplies advanced 3D printing materials to dental, medical, and industrial manufacturers worldwide.

