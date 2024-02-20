FUJIFILM Announces X100VI Digital Camera; YouTube First Look Video at B&H Photo

Photography News: FUJIFILM has launched the X100VI, featuring a 40MP sensor, 6.2K video, improved AF, and in-body image stabilization—all within a familiar retro-styled body

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the FUJIFILM X100VI, the sixth-generation advanced compact camera known for its retro-chic good looks, unique hybrid viewfinder, and excellent imaging performance. This latest model improves upon its popular successor with a new 40MP sensor, improved video, and AF performance, and, for the first time in the X100-series, in-body image stabilization.

FUJIFILM X100VI Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1811353-REG/fujifilm_16821913_x100vi_digital_camera_black.html

Fujifilm X100VI Digital Camera

Silver

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1811352-REG/fujifilm_16821822_x100vi_digital_camera_silver.html

Key Features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

Fujinon 23mm f/2 Lens

35mm Full-Frame Equivalent

6-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

425-Point Intelligent Hybrid AF System

Hybrid 0.66x OVF with 3.69m -Dot OLED EVF

-Dot OLED EVF 3.0" 1.62m -Dot Tilting Touchscreen

-Dot Tilting Touchscreen Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

20 Film Simulation Modes with REALA ACE

Borrowed from the X-H2, the X100VIcamera gets a significant performance boost with the inclusion of an APS-C-format 40.2MP sensor and an X-Processor 5. More than higher-res stills, this sensor-processor combination enables creating 10-bit 6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, or FHD 240p videos and it works with a newly updated AF algorithm, which uses deep learning AI technology for faster autofocus and improved subject detection and tracking performance in various lighting conditions.

The Fuji X100VI digital camera also includes a new Film Simulation mode—REALA ACE—which brings the total number of simulation modes up to 20. These creative modes can be used while shooting or they can be applied in post, for photo or for video. For video shooters especially, there are also two F-Log recording options for even more editing and color grading control during post-production.

One of the elements carried over from the previous generation is the built-in 23mm f/2 lens; a 35mm equivalent wide-angle prime that's the heart and soul of the X100 platform. The fixed focal length gives the camera its character and the bright f/2 maximum aperture makes the camera a champ in low-light conditions. When the environment is bright, the built-in 4-stop ND filter can also be used for more control over your exposures and enables working with shallow depth of field. Also, one additional benefit of the extra resolution the 40MP sensor provides is with the new 1.4x and 2x digital teleconverter modes, which can render the effective equivalent focal lengths of 49mm and 70mm, respectively.

One of the major upgrades the Fujifilm X100VI sees is the inclusion of in-body image stabilization, which can compensate for up to 6 stops of camera shake. This 5-axis sensor-shift mechanism is a major benefit for low-light shooters, helping to keep photos and footage sharp when working with slow shutter speeds.

Some of the other assets carried over from the past include the essential Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder that meshes optical and electronic viewing features together to suit various methods of shooting. The same 3.69m-dot EVF provides clear rendering and playback and benefits the bright, optical finder for a more familiar, retro-minded shooting experience. The rear 3.0" 1.62m-dot touchscreen is the same, as well, featuring a tilting design that's great for working from high and low angles. Regarding wireless connectivity, the X100VI gains Frame.io Camera to Cloud technology in addition to conventional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection methods.

Learn More about the Fujifilm X100VI Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/fujifilm-announces-x100vi-camera-now-with-40mp-sensor-and-ibis

YouTube First Look Fujifilm X100VI Camera

https://youtu.be/-P7CQKJ-3Wo

