FUJIFILM Announces XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR Super Telephoto and XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II Lenses; YouTube Video First Look XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR Super Telephoto at B&H Photo

FUJIFILM developed their longest prime lens in the X series to date. The new XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR reaches a true full-frame equivalent, super-telephoto length of 762mm at just 3 lb. With a fast, accurate linear autofocus motor designed to minimize focusing times and up to 5.5 stops of Optical Image Stabilizer, this lens makes capturing fast-moving images the easiest part of your day. Additionally, it features an Arca-type tripod collar and is compatible with optional teleconverters to further boost reach up to 1524mm—without a loss of quality.

FUJIFILM XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1855422-REG/fujifilm_16900408_xf_500mm_f_5_6_r.html

Product Highlights:

APS-C | f/5.6 to f/22





762mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)





Compact Super-Telephoto Prime





Fast, Accurate Linear Autofocus Motor





5.5-Stop Optical Image Stabilizer





ED and Super ED Elements





Rounded, 9-Blade Diaphragm





Weather-Sealed Construction

FUJIFILM XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II Lens

Incredibly versatile yet exceptionally lightweight, the Fujifilm S XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II lens offers creatives a wide range of features and capabilities in an easy-to-carry package that makes it an appealing solution for anyone looking for a new constant companion zoom. Included on the lens' long list of features and functionality are its versatile focal length range of 24-84mm, which supports virtually any genre of photography, powerful new video features that facilitate precise aperture control and autofocus, a rugged, weather-resistant design, and more!

FUJIFILM XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1855421-REG/fujifilm_16836580_xf_16_5mm_f_2_8_r.html

Product Highlights:

APS-C | f/2.8 to f/22





24-84mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)





Bright, Sharp, Versatile Zoom Lens





De-clickable Aperture Ring





Super ED and Aspherical Elements





Fluorine Coating





Weather-Sealed Construction





11-Blade Diaphragm

Additionally Fujifilm introduced the X-M5 camera the newest entry to FUJIFILM's X Series of cameras. Billed as a beginner-friendly camera for catechumenal creatives, the X-M5 nonetheless offers a full inventory of professional-level features, including a 26.1MP sensor capable of recording up to 6.2K video, advanced video editing functionality, large interactive LCD touchscreen, and more—all packed into a super small body that travels easy and makes on-the-go content creation a breeze.

