FUJIFILM Launches GFX 100S II Camera, GF 500mm Long Lens, X-T50 Camera, and XF 16-50mm Lens; YouTube Video First Look, Live Event and More Info at B&H Photo

FUJIFILM is making major advancements to both the GFX and XF systems with the launch of two new cameras X-T50, GFX-100S II and two new lenses.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the FUJIFILM GFX 100S II medium format camera, GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR telephoto lens, X-T50 camera, and XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR zoom lens. These are welcome additions to both their GFX and X Systems, adding a second-generation high-resolution medium format camera with improved AF and a new sensor, a unique super-telephoto prime for GFX users, a sleek APS-C-format mirrorless body with the first-ever Film Simulation mode dial, and an updated standard zoom with an impressively sleek design.

Fujifilm X-T50 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Key Features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

Dedicated Film Simulation Dial

Native ISO: 125-12800 Extended: 64-51200

4K 60p, 6.2K 30p 4:2:2 10-Bit Video

60p, 30p 4:2:2 10-Bit Video Compatible with X-Series Lenses

7-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

Frame.io Camera to Cloud Integration

AI-Assisted AF Subject Detection

20 Film Simulation Modes

The X-T50 Mirrorless camera features the same X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor as the Fujifilm X100VI, the compact X-T50 is a portable powerhouse touting a 40MP APS-C sensor, 6.2K30p video recording, AI-assisted AF, and the first-ever Film Simulation dial.

Film Simulation modes have been a major part of FUJIFILM's X-Series, and now the X-T50 is the first camera to feature a dedicated dial for instant switching between 20 popular presets, including the latest mode: REALA ACE.

For video shooters, the upgraded 40MP sensor-processor combination enables recording high-res 6.2K30p, broadcast standard 4K60p, or high-speed FHD 240p footage for flexible control to match any subject type. Two F-Log options are also usable for greater post-production control, including F-Log2 that opens up a 13+ stop dynamic range that's perfect for color grading.

Fujifilm GFX 100S II Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

The GFX 100S II is a second-generation compact medium-format mirrorless camera featuring a new 102MP sensor, updated processing, improved EVF, AI-driven autofocus, and more robust IBIS—all in a body that's comparable in size to a full-frame camera. The new sensor and improved X-Processor 5 offer greater speed, performance, and image quality, along with continuous shooting up to 7 fps, 4K video recording at rates up to 720 Mbps, more precise AF, and in-camera image processing for working with Pixel-Shift Multi-Shot, Film Simulation modes, and more.

Physically, this new model retains a familiar lightweight, hand-holdable build and sports a higher-resolution 5.76m-dot EVF with greater 0.84x magnification for comfortable viewing. For handheld shooting, the image stabilization has received a boost and now compensates for up to 8 stops of camera shake. This IBIS system lends itself to Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode, too, to produce 400MP composite imagery for the utmost in resolution and color detail. High-detail single-frame shooting is backed by an impressive 16-bit color depth with raw frames, improved dynamic range, a low base sensitivity of ISO 80, and support for 10-bit HEIF shooting. Also, REALA ACE has been added to the stable of Film Simulation modes based on traditional film stocks.

Autofocus tracking capabilities for both photo and video modes is quicker, more precise, and more capable thanks to the help of AI and machine learning, allowing you to nail sharp focus on a variety of subject types. Face/Eye and Subject Detection modes also help intelligently lock focus onto detected subjects. Better yet: AF is now supported down to -5.5 EV for working in low-light conditions.

In addition to still photography, the Fuji GFX 100S II is also well-suited for high-quality video recording, supporting up to 4K30p shooting using the large medium-format sensor area for dynamic image quality and unique depth of field. In-camera shooting at 4:2:2 10-bit is possible, with data rates up to 720 Mbps, and the ability to work with either ProRes or Blackmagic RAW formats, and F-Log2, for extended color control and post-production flexibility.

Also, much like the GFX 100S II and other recent X-Series cameras, the X-T50's autofocus system is heavily benefited by a cutting-edge AF algorithm and deep-learning AI technology for improved AF tracking, subject detection, and overall focusing speed. Balancing the advanced focusing performance, the in-body image stabilization system also compensates for up to 7 stops of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting.

Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

The longest lens yet for GFX cameras, the GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR is a super-telephoto prime that balances impressive reach with a relatively lightweight and portable design. Fast autofocus, robust image stabilization, and a weather-resistant design round out this new telephoto lens that will be a mainstay for photographing sports and wildlife subjects—a unique feat for medium format.

The f/5.6 maximum aperture suits working in available lighting while a 6-stop-effective image stabilization system suits handheld use. Well-matched to the GFX 100S II, too, this lens sports a refined optical design, lightweight profile, and linear autofocus motor that all contribute to nimble and responsive performance. Physically, the lens measures just over 9" long and weighs 3 lb, making it an ideal travel companion or suitable for daily use. Also, its weather-resistant design can handle adverse conditions with ease.

XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens

A new standard zoom for X-System cameras, the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR is a 24-76 mm-equivalent lens that balances a versatile focal length range, compact design, and updated optics to handle the latest range of high-resolution cameras, like the X-T50.

Beyond its focal length flexibility, this 16-50mm f/2.-4.8 sports a compact design measuring just 2.8" long and weighing 0.5 lb. It has an internal zoom design, which allows it to retain its length during use, and is has a weather-resistant design for working in inclement weather conditions.

Matching the optics and design, a linear autofocus motor generates quick, responsive focusing performance that pairs with a close minimum focusing of just 9.4" for a maximum magnification of 0.3x. Combined, fast performance and close-focusing capabilities make this a lens that focuses with the same versatility as the focal length range—a true everyday option for a broad range of subjects.

