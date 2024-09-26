Leica Q3 43 Digital Camera Brings 43mm Lens to Compact Camera Series; Q3 43 Full Frame Camera YouTube First Look Video at B&H

Leica's Apochromatic lenses are often considered best in class with essentially no chromatic aberration or distortion. It retains the optical image stabilization and dedicated macro mode of its predecessor as well as a quiet leaf shutter.

Another benefit of the 43mm lens and its fast f/2 aperture is that it can achieve a shallower depth of field than the 28mm f/1.7 of the Q3, resulting in even smoother bokeh in your images and making the Q3 43 an even better camera for portraiture.

Leica Q343 Digital Full Frame Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1854286-REG/leica_19084_q3_43_digital_camera.html

Key Features

60MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor

APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH. Lens

8K30, 4K60 & 4:2:2 10-Bit, FHD ProRes HQ

Phase-Detection AF & Optical IS

Triple Resolution Technology

5.76m -Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder 3" 1.84m -Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD ISO 50-100000, Up to 15-fps Shooting

SD UHS-II Slot; USB-C and HDMI Ports

IP52 Weather Sealing

It also still offers multiple digital zoom settings to effectively shoot at different focal lengths. Starting at 43mm in full-frame, the Q343 camera can then be set to 60mm, 75mm, 90mm, 120mm, and 150mm "focal length" crops.

Leica Looks make a return for shooting images with a distinct creative style automatically applied. Leica Chrome joins an existing selection of analog-influenced looks and gives you a ready-to-share image—especially if you opt to quickly transfer images from the camera to a smartphone via the Leica FOTOS app.

Beyond the lens change, the Leica Q3 43 camera features only two physical changes that differentiate it from the original Q3 camera:

A gray leatherette

"Leica Q3 43" engraving on the hot shoe

Internally, the Q3 43 is the same as before. It has a full-frame 60MP BSI CMOS sensor with Leica's Triple Resolution Technology, a sensitivity range of ISO 50-100,000, and a fast hybrid autofocus system. The camera can also shoot video at up to 8K resolution and now it will support RODE microphones via the USB-C port.

The Leica FOTOS app returns and the Q3 43 features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for a wireless connection. It is also certified as a Made for iPhone device and can be directly connected using a USB-C or Lightning cable.

Featuring the same layout and size as the original Q3, all existing accessories will work with the Q3 43. This includes items like the Wireless Charging Handgrip and Q3 Thumb Support. The various shoe covers, and soft release shutters are also naturally designed to work well with the Q3 43 camera.

A new release for the Q3 series is a Multifunction Protector. This black leather grip wraps around the camera, features an integrated handgrip, and has an Arca-type compatible baseplate.

YouTube First Look Video - Leica Q343 Digital Camera

https://youtu.be/FfCtCzTqGq0

Learn more about Leica Q343 Camera at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/leica-q3-43-adds-natural-perspective-to-q-lineup

