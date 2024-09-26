Leica Q3 43 Digital Camera Brings 43mm Lens to Compact Camera Series; Q3 43 Full Frame Camera YouTube First Look Video at B&H

News provided by

B&H Photo

Sep 26, 2024, 09:00 ET

Leica Q3 43 has revealed an addition to their compact full-frame camera series: the Q3 43. The new camera swaps the Q3's fixed lens for an APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH. that offers photographers a natural perspective.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Leica Q343 Digital Camera. This full-frame compact camera expands on the existing Q series by adding a different focal length option: a 43mm. This fixed APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH. Lens offers a natural perspective similar to the field of view from your own eyesight, making it ideal for street photography, portraiture, and everyday carry.

Leica's Apochromatic lenses are often considered best in class with essentially no chromatic aberration or distortion. It retains the optical image stabilization and dedicated macro mode of its predecessor as well as a quiet leaf shutter.

Another benefit of the 43mm lens and its fast f/2 aperture is that it can achieve a shallower depth of field than the 28mm f/1.7 of the Q3, resulting in even smoother bokeh in your images and making the Q3 43 an even better camera for portraiture.

Leica Q343 Digital Full Frame Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1854286-REG/leica_19084_q3_43_digital_camera.html

Key Features

  • 60MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor
  • APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH. Lens
  • 8K30, 4K60 & 4:2:2 10-Bit, FHD ProRes HQ
  • Phase-Detection AF & Optical IS
  • Triple Resolution Technology
  • 5.76m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder
  • 3" 1.84m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
  • ISO 50-100000, Up to 15-fps Shooting
  • SD UHS-II Slot; USB-C and HDMI Ports
  • IP52 Weather Sealing

It also still offers multiple digital zoom settings to effectively shoot at different focal lengths. Starting at 43mm in full-frame, the Q343 camera can then be set to 60mm, 75mm, 90mm, 120mm, and 150mm "focal length" crops.

Leica Looks make a return for shooting images with a distinct creative style automatically applied. Leica Chrome joins an existing selection of analog-influenced looks and gives you a ready-to-share image—especially if you opt to quickly transfer images from the camera to a smartphone via the Leica FOTOS app.

Beyond the lens change, the Leica Q3 43 camera features only two physical changes that differentiate it from the original Q3 camera:

  • A gray leatherette
  • "Leica Q3 43" engraving on the hot shoe

Internally, the Q3 43 is the same as before. It has a full-frame 60MP BSI CMOS sensor with Leica's Triple Resolution Technology, a sensitivity range of ISO 50-100,000, and a fast hybrid autofocus system. The camera can also shoot video at up to 8K resolution and now it will support RODE microphones via the USB-C port.

The Leica FOTOS app returns and the Q3 43 features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for a wireless connection. It is also certified as a Made for iPhone device and can be directly connected using a USB-C or Lightning cable.

Featuring the same layout and size as the original Q3, all existing accessories will work with the Q3 43. This includes items like the Wireless Charging Handgrip and Q3 Thumb Support. The various shoe covers, and soft release shutters are also naturally designed to work well with the Q3 43 camera.

A new release for the Q3 series is a Multifunction Protector. This black leather grip wraps around the camera, features an integrated handgrip, and has an Arca-type compatible baseplate.

YouTube First Look Video - Leica Q343 Digital Camera
https://youtu.be/FfCtCzTqGq0 

Learn more about Leica Q343 Camera at B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/leica-q3-43-adds-natural-perspective-to-q-lineup 

Popular Categories

Digital Cameras 
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Digital-Cameras/ci/9811/N/4288586282

Sony E-Mount Lenses
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/sony-mirrorless-lenses/ci/12378 

Nikon Z-Mount Lenses
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/z-series-lenses/ci/40180

Camera Tripods
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Tripods-Support/ci/8159/N/4075788743 

Sony Mirrorless Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/sony-mirrorless-cameras/ci/5860 

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years. 

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo Electronics and camera store, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information
Geoffrey Ngai
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/ 

SOURCE B&H Photo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

RODE Announces RODECaster Video All-in-One Production Console, YouTube First Look Video and More Info at B&H

RODE Announces RODECaster Video All-in-One Production Console, YouTube First Look Video and More Info at B&H

B&H is pleased to announce the new RODECaster Video, an ultraportable video switcher and integrated audio mixer that offers a powerful feature set...
DJI Announces Osmo 5 Pro Action Camera; YouTube Video First Look, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera Now in Stock at B&H

DJI Announces Osmo 5 Pro Action Camera; YouTube Video First Look, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera Now in Stock at B&H

B&H is pleased to introduce the newest DJI action camera: the Osmo Action 5 Pro. While the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro comes with many of the same built-in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics