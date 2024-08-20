Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Announces Change in Its Name to RAMXEED LIMITED

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited is pleased to announce that the company name will change to RAMXEED LIMITED, effective January 1, 2025. In conjunction with the name change, the company's email addresses and website URL will be updated prior to the action. There will be no changes to its postal address and phone numbers.

New company logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202408074740/_prw_PI3fl_PY8hv9Fw.png

Even after the name change, the company will continue to provide its customers with high-performance and high-quality FeRAM/ReRAM semiconductor memory products and services. Additionally, it remains committed to creating and delivering new value and optimal services.

Origin of Company Name "RAMXEED"

RAMXEED represents a company that continues to co-create and grow by pursuing infinite possibilities based on "RAM" memory technology. "XEED" incorporates the meanings of "Succeed" and "Exceed," while "X" signifies infinite possibilities and co-creation.

About New Company Logo of RAMXEED LIMITED

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202408074740/_prw_PI2fl_21s5w60o.png

The space within the letter "R" and double "E" emphasizes the infinite possibilities and the black-magenta "X" represents the way the company co-creates. It chose magenta as its symbol color, the purest color that is one of the primary colors, to demonstrate its determination to aim for the "Niche-Top" with the core of its unique technology. Its vividness evokes a "future full of dreams" inspiring excitement and a sense of exhilaration.

About Brand Slogan of RAMXEED LIMITED

Brand Slogan: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202408074740/_prw_PI1fl_NAKu0lAE.png

The company has set "Our Memory, Your Future" as its brand slogan, globally and straightforwardly representing its PURPOSE "Realizing a future full of dreams with memory technology." At RAMXEED, it fulfills everyone's "future full of dreams" with the memory technology it has developed over the years.

Company Name Change Schedule

Current company name: Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited (until December 31, 2024)

E-mail address: [email protected] (available until September 20, 2024)

URL: https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/fsm/en/ (scheduled to be closed within 2025)

New company name: RAMXEED LIMITED (from January 1, 2025)

E-mail address: [email protected] (already available)

URL: https://ramxeed.com/ (scheduled to be published in September 2024)

