Fulcrum Acquires Wildnote to Expand Platform Capabilities for Environmental Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum, the AI-powered field process management and data collection platform, today announced it has acquired Wildnote, an environmental software company focused on regulatory compliance with field data capture and reporting. The acquisition deepens Fulcrum's capabilities in environmental services and reflects a focused strategy to serve core industries with more targeted, technically driven solutions.

Wildnote's team brings additional depth to Fulcrum's goal of enabling field teams to work more effectively with their data and processes. Wildnote's experience in environmental consulting complements Fulcrum's existing platform, enhancing its ability to deliver targeted solutions to field teams working in complex, highly regulated environments.

"Joining Fulcrum allows us to realize the vision of a true end-to-end field platform ecosystem," said Kristen Hazard, Founder of Wildnote. "We are excited to scale our mission to protect natural resources by leveraging Fulcrum's AI and global reach to empower environmental professionals everywhere. Our community can spend less time wrestling with technology and more time doing the critical work of environmental stewardship."

Mike Lambert, Head of Product at Fulcrum, said the acquisition brings together two teams committed to supporting professionals in the field.

"Fulcrum and Wildnote share a deep respect for the people doing the work," Lambert said. "We've both spent years developing platforms that reflect the realities of field operations — reliable, efficient, and designed with the user in mind."

Lambert added that Fulcrum's AI approach depends on that same foundation. "Without domain context, AI breaks down. You don't get useful insight from generic prompts. Wildnote brings deep environmental knowledge that helps us ground the intelligence we deliver in real field conditions."

Wildnote's team will fully integrate with Fulcrum, ensuring continuity for customers and a seamless experience as the platforms come together. By bringing the teams and technology under one roof, Wildnote customers will continue to receive trusted support while gaining access to new capabilities through Fulcrum's expanding platform.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is an AI-powered field process management and data collection platform that bridges frontline teams with enterprise systems to improve decision-making. Replacing the complexity of disconnected, bolt-on apps, Fulcrum enables real-time, geospatially accurate data capture and continuous process improvement. Trusted by nearly 3,000 organizations in utilities and infrastructure, Fulcrum integrates advanced GIS and AI to eliminate inefficiencies and modernize field workflows. Learn more at fulcrumapp.com.

About Wildnote



The Wildnote environmental consulting platform is built through deep industry experience, ongoing customer engagement, and a relentless focus on eliminating the friction of manual processes. By empowering environmental professionals to be more productive and efficient, Wildnote helps protect natural resources — one project at a time.

