Fulcrum Launches AI-Based Insights to Turn Field Data into Instant Intelligence for Critical Infrastructure

Natural language analysis increases the availability, ease of consumption, and value of field data for office and field operations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum, the AI-powered field process management and data collection platform, today announced the launch of Insights, a new AI-based capability that lets anyone — from business leaders to operations managers — obtain actionable intelligence by asking plain-language questions in the Fulcrum platform. Insights extends Fulcrum's Agentic AI vision to data consumers, particularly office-based teams that need to unlock the value of information captured in the field.

Insights makes it easy to get textual responses, charts, graphs, and maps by allowing users to ask questions naturally. Insights lets Fulcrum users get visualizations and information about field activities as easily as they would text a colleague — and get tailored results a lot faster.

In solving the "last-mile" problem of field-based data collection and process management, Fulcrum has made it easy to collect data for inspections and to track field workflows. Once captured, that data can have immense value in the field and the office — but unlocking that value isn't always straightforward. While built-in reporting satisfies many routine operational needs, anything deeper still requires technical expertise and specialized tools.

Insights opens up these rich Fulcrum data resources to a wider audience by allowing users to ask natural language questions about their data and receive immediate textual responses, charts, graphs, and maps.

"Our field-first mission includes a focus on making complete, accurate, and timely field data more accessible to more people," said Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum. "We built Insights to act as a trusted agent for the office team, allowing managers to query their operations as easily as they would ask a colleague for a status update — but without the middleman of a spreadsheet or business intelligence tool."

Bridging the Gap from Field Capture to Office Action

Insights is specifically designed to meet the high-stakes demands of industries such as electrical utilities, water resource management, and environmental engineering. By querying data already residing within the Fulcrum platform, office teams can identify risks and trends in seconds. Rapid compliance assessments and quality assurance checks reduce exposure to fines and help ensure high-quality project delivery.

While previous Fulcrum AI innovations focused on field capabilities, Insights is the first AI feature tailored for the browser-based office experience. By letting users query Fulcrum data in ordinary language, it eliminates the demand for specialized SQL and API knowledge. Advanced analysis becomes faster for data professionals and easily accessible to every stakeholder.

With Insights, field team managers can ask quality assurance questions such as, "How many inspections were failed in Nebraska this week?"

They can also make well-informed decisions about rapid personnel changes by asking complex questions like, "Nick Lanier has just gone out on disability. How many additional installations would the others need to take on if we spread his workload evenly?"

Compliance issues can be rooted out with questions such as, "Can you find any inspection records where a critical compliance check is marked No, but the overall Inspection Passed status is Yes?"

Initially, Insights provides deep-dive analysis into individual apps and workflows, with future enhancements aimed at expanding reporting capabilities and delivering greater automation. This phased approach ensures that organizations can begin realizing ROI immediately while preparing for a fully integrated, AI-guided operational future.

"We don't just build tools; we build the infrastructure for smarter work," continued Grady. "Whether it's joint use audits or sewer system inspections, Insights ensures the hard-earned field data our customers collect is put to work by the teams who depend on it in the office."

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is pioneering a new category as an AI-powered field process management and data collection platform, bridging frontline teams with enterprise systems to streamline operations and improve decision-making. It replaces the complexity of disconnected field apps that are bolted-on to office systems with the Fulcrum field platform. Fulcrum enables real-time, geospatially accurate data capture, intelligent guidance, and continuous process improvement. Trusted by nearly 3,000 organizations in utilities, environmental, and infrastructure, Fulcrum integrates advanced GIS and AI capabilities to eliminate inefficiencies caused by disconnected tools and outdated workflows. Learn more at www.fulcrumapp.com/vision.

