Fulcrum applies AI to harness mobile image data and protect privacy

In some cases, photographic data collected using Fulcrum meets the definition of personally identifiable information (PII) according to privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. Photographic data can be among the most challenging to manage from a data privacy perspective. Photos aren't intended to capture PII, but a face in a photo can be used to identify a specific person and therefore is considered PII as defined by most global privacy regulations.

Fulcrum eliminates this problem by applying artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and blur out faces in photographs taken by inspectors, surveyors, and canvassers who use the Fulcrum platform to collect data.

Unlike manual de-identification processes, which require skilled workers to identify faces individually and blur them out using graphical tools, Fulcrum enables organizations to screen photos for faces automatically and blur them without manual effort. This screening takes place on the mobile device where the inspection or other data collection is taking place, ensuring that no unblurred faces are transmitted into the cloud or stored in a server.

According to Kristin Carrington, CEO of Carrington Risk, a provider of high-level property risk control and risk management consulting services and software, "Fulcrum's AI-based face-blurring capability is essential for us to do business in a global market. With privacy laws becoming more stringent and a high risk of human error when reviewing photos by hand, Fulcrum's solution opens up more business opportunities and ensures high productivity. I look forward to using Fulcrum's additional AI-based capabilities for image processing."

This robust capability ensures that Fulcrum clients meet privacy requirements even in regions with the most stringent privacy laws, such as the European Union and the state of California. In some cases, they will be able to bid for work that would have been out of reach if they were limited to manual processes.

Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum, says, "Our new Fulcrum facial blurring capability is a great example of how we are applying AI to imagery to address significant market demand for greater productivity and efficiency. Our smart software helps users spend less time on menial screening and graphical tasks so they can focus on their unique value — better inspections, higher quality data collection, and more sophisticated insights."

