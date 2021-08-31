Fulcrum introduces Fulcrum Connect integrations program to integrate the field with the back office

Fulcrum Connect provides many ways to send inspection information directly from Fulcrum to data and applications using a range of best-practice methods—from small, ad hoc data-oriented requirements to large, enterprise-class process integrations. The Fulcrum Connect program harnesses the value of all of these methods and demonstrates Fulcrum's commitment to future investment in world-class integration capabilities.

The initial Fulcrum Connect library is launching with direct support for more than 40 applications and data sources and the capability to swiftly add many others, via a variety of integration methods such as:

One-click integration with Esri™ ArcGIS Online™ enables customers to bring real-time Fulcrum data into AGOL as a layer using Feature Services

KML and GeoJSON facilitate easy real-time integration with other GIS platforms, such as QGIS and CARTO

Shared views enable apps to get real-time information from a web service in spreadsheet, JSON, and other formats

Fulcrum workflows support the use of webhooks to push Fulcrum data to many applications, conditionally, on an event-by-event basis

Direct application-to-application integration is available directly from Fulcrum or through Zapier

Fulcrum records can be created or updated by uploading a spreadsheet — or including shapefiles for direct GIS integration

"We've invested heavily over the years in meeting customer requirements for integration between Fulcrum and their existing applications and data sources to optimize field operations and make data collected to the field available as part of a broader set of enterprise business requirements," said Jim Grady, CEO Fulcrum. "The launch of Fulcrum Connect formalizes these ongoing efforts and reaffirms our commitment to customers who need to harness inspection data from the field for strategic business reasons."

For more information about Fulcrum Connect, visit fulcrumapp.com/fulcrum-connect .

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum's mission is to improve the way field teams work by streamlining inspection processes to ensure safer, higher quality, and compliant outcomes. We are committed to empowering field teams every day with our no-code field inspections management platform that removes dependency on IT by allowing non-developers to build location-aware applications in minutes and hours rather than weeks and months. The result is a data driven approach to managing field inspection teams that improves team performance, keeps infrastructure projects on track, ensures existing infrastructure/service availability, and eliminates regulatory compliance headaches. For more information visit www.fulcrumapp.com

Fulcrum is proudly developed by Spatial Networks, Inc. Any trademark, service or other mark, other than Fulcrum which is used under license, belongs to the respective company owning such marks.

