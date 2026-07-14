Fulcrum Launches its Field Operations Management Platform to Replace Patchworks of Point Solutions and Paper that Slow Down Utility Field Crews

AI-native platform runs the job and empowers teams to make AI-based extensions

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum today launched its Field Operations Management (FOM) platform, giving the field an AI-native platform built to be extended by the people doing the work.

Every enterprise system a utility runs, including GIS, EAM, CRM, and work order management, created its own field app. Each manages one system's part of the job, but none was designed to manage the complete workflow.

"Finance consolidated onto ERP. Customer operations consolidated onto CRM," said Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum. "Meanwhile, the field is still running on a dozen apps and a clipboard. Field Operations Management is how we consolidate it. And we're building the whole thing AI-native, not bolting AI onto a lot of silos after the fact."

Created to complement office platforms, not replace them

Field Operations Management platforms don't compete with GIS, EAM, or work order systems. Fulcrum pulls context from them — the asset record, the GIS location, the open work order — and pushes completed field work back once the job closes.

"We don't need to compete with office systems," Grady said. "Instead, they need the work happening in the field to show up as a record they can trust."

Built to run the job, and to be customized to your unique needs

Utilities and their contractors already run asset management, vegetation management, linear construction, and emergency response and disaster recovery on Fulcrum. They also use Fulcrum to cover the long tail of critical tasks that otherwise lived on paper because no single-purpose app existed.

Then AI-based single-purpose apps started to proliferate because the cost of code dropped dramatically. However, they were still hard to maintain because they all rested on different foundations, providing different user interfaces, features, and data structures.

Fulcrum's extensibility enables operations teams to use AI to quickly add new capabilities to the platform, inheriting the security, permissions, and data structures they need instead of standing up a new system. Using a single Field Operations Management platform enables these organizations to run today's job and to be ready for tomorrow's, without depending on a vendor's roadmap.

Safety in the workflow, not beside it

At most utilities, safety runs as a parallel paper process, separate from the job it's supposed to protect. With Fulcrum, it isn't separate: the PPE check, the lockout step, and the hazard assessment are steps inside the same workflow as the job, and the job can't close without them.

"Instead of forever being a bolted-on process, integrated safety saves lives and simplifies documentation for safety agencies," said Grady..

Fulcrum at Esri User Conference 2026

Fulcrum is at Booth 122 through July 17, showing utilities and their contractors what an AI-native Field Operations Management platform looks like in their workflows. Learn more at fulcrumapp.com/fom.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is the Field Operations Management platform field organizations use to run, record, and close out their work. Electric, gas, water, and wastewater utilities, and the engineering, construction, and inspection firms that serve them, run asset management, vegetation management, linear construction, and emergency response and disaster recovery on Fulcrum, capturing an AI-ready record of every job. The platform standardizes how field work gets done, lets teams customize workflows, and integrates field execution with the enterprise systems that depend on it. Almost 3,000 companies use Fulcrum today. Fulcrum is developed by Spatial Networks, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at fulcrumapp.com.

SOURCE Fulcrum