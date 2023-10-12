Fulfill Holiday Wish Lists and Satisfy Cravings with Chocolove's Tree-Shaped Chocolates and Seasonal Bars

News provided by

Chocolove

12 Oct, 2023, 13:39 ET

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 28 years, is announcing the return of its beloved Tree-Shaped Bites for the holidays in Dark Peppermint Crème and Milk Hazelnut Truffle. The individually wrapped mini chocolate tree bites are perfect for gifting, stuffing stockings and spreading cheer all season long.

Continue Reading
Chocolove's Tree-Shaped Bites
Chocolove's Tree-Shaped Bites

  • Tree-Shaped Dark Chocolates with Mint Filling: A cherished holiday flavor combination, the vegan-friendly Peppermint Crème bites are made with 55% dark chocolate and refreshing peppermint oil.
  • Tree-Shaped Milk Chocolates with Hazelnut Truffle Filling: The Hazelnut Truffle flavor is made with 33% milk chocolate, rich hazelnut butter and a touch of salt for that irresistible classic hazelnut taste.

Also returning are Chocolove's festive holiday collection bars:

  • Fruit-Nut Medley in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate, dried currants and cherries, pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, orange peel and ginger to deliver a bar that is sweet, savory, chewy and crunchy all at the same time.
  • Frosted Gingerbread in Milk Chocolate: Made with 33% milk chocolate and bits of gingerbread, this is a chocolate take on a classic holiday treat.
  • Candy Cane Crunch in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate and pieces of candy cane for a classic peppermint flavor that packs a nostalgic and rich holiday punch.

Additionally, gourmet offerings created by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters will be available exclusively on Chocolove.com. While these delectable seasonal treats will be around while supplies last, Chocolove's signature bars, including Toffee & Almonds in Milk Chocolate, Almonds & Sea Salt in Dark Chocolate, Hazelnuts in Milk Chocolate, and Peppermint in Dark Chocolate, are available year-round and continue to be favorites, especially during the holidays.

Sourcing and Availability 
Chocolove's bars and bites are made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability; and Non GMO Project Verified. The tree bites and holiday collection bars will be available at the following retailers: Sprouts, Albertsons, Raley's Supermarket, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, New Seasons Market, Thrive Market, Amazon and Chocolove.com.

The year-round bars are available at major retailers, Chocolove.com and Amazon now.

About Chocolove 
Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

CONTACT:
Libby Pinkerton, Linhart PR
[email protected] / 918-527-3221

SOURCE Chocolove

Also from this source

Savor the Last Days of Summer with Chocolove's New and Refreshingly Indulgent Dark Chocolate Gelato Pops

Savor the Last Days of Summer with Chocolove's New and Refreshingly Indulgent Dark Chocolate Gelato Pops

Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for nearly 28 years, is offering a delicious...
CHOCOLOVE XO NO SUGAR ADDED ELDERBERRIES & BLUEBERRIES IN DARK CHOCOLATE BAR RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 BEST SNACK AWARDS

CHOCOLOVE XO NO SUGAR ADDED ELDERBERRIES & BLUEBERRIES IN DARK CHOCOLATE BAR RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 BEST SNACK AWARDS

Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 27 years, announced today that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.