FULFIL's Latest Protein Innovations Fuel Your Next Snacking Adventures

Cody Rigsby joins forces with FULFIL to introduce an exciting new lineup that that tastes so good you'll think it's candy

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the New Year, FULFIL Nutrition is ready to transform your protein game with its newest innovations: Protein Bites for pop-able power-rich snacking, a Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar made with Reese's Peanut Butter, and the brand's BIGGEST Bar yet—each designed to satisfy and fit into your daily routine.

FULFIL’s latest innovations: Protein Bites, Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar made with Reese’s Peanut Butter, and the brand’s BIGGEST Bar yet.

To help launch these exciting innovations, FULFIL teamed up with Peloton instructor, New York Times bestselling author, and 'Tactful Pettiness' podcast host, Cody Rigsby to highlight the importance of protein in a balanced diet, helping everyone stay focused on their wellness goals. "With my busy schedule, I know how important it is to have easy, nutritious options that fuel my day," said Cody Rigsby. "FULFIL makes it simple by offering high-protein snacks that taste like candy, making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for everyone, no matter where you are on your wellness journey."

"Our latest product line is all about delivering consumers a protein-packed boost that's convenient and delicious," said Garrett Adrian, FULFIL Brand Manager. "By expanding our line with new sizes, forms, and exciting flavors, we're making it easier for consumers to get their protein boost anytime, anywhere."

A Closer Look:

FULFIL BIGGEST Bar: FULFIL's new 55g bar features 20g of protein, 2g of sugar and 3-4g of net carbs. The BIGGEST Bar is 15g more than the original 40g FULFIL protein bar. Flavors include Chocolate Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Caramel and Chocolate Peanut Butter made with Reese's Peanut Butter.

FULFIL has reinvented its Chocolate Peanut Butter bar, now made with Peanut Butter. The bar is available in the latest 55g offering and in the 40g bar size, which contains 15g of protein, 3g of net carbs, and 1g of sugar. FULFIL Protein Bites: FULFIL has launched a pop-able, protein packed snack in a convenient bite-size form. Available in two flavors—Chocolate Salted Caramel and Chocolate Peanut Caramel – each pouch has 7 bites, packed with 16g of protein, 3-4g of sugar and 4g of net carbs.

FULFIL's new product innovations are now available at Amazon and retailers nationwide. For more information on availability near you, visit livefulfil.com and follow the brand on social media @livefulfil.

About FULFIL Nutrition

FULFIL Nutrition started with a simple question: why can't the snacks we love be both nutritious and insanely delicious? After all, nowadays, the dream is to have it all. FULFIL protein bars are so good you'd think they're candy, featuring indulgent flavors you'll actually enjoy, from Chocolate Salted Caramel to Chocolate Peanut Butter made with Reese's peanut butter. With at least 15g of protein, 3-4g of net carbs, and less than 5g of sugar in every product, FULFIL's Protein Bars and Protein Bites are a great option that can help you meet any protein, carb, and sugar goals you may have while still enjoying an indulgent snack. Whether you are crushing an all-day job, training for a marathon, an on-the-go parent, or looking for your next adventure, FULFIL bars are here to fuel you along the way. FULFIL is available at Amazon, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Kroger, Albertson's Safeway and other top regional grocers.

To learn more visit www.liveFULFIL.com .

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

