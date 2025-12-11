Full Circle Lithium Announces Largest Yet Live FCL-X™ Electric Vehicle Burn Extinguishment Demo

Event to take place in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, December 16 th

Demonstration will feature in-class education as well as real-time extinguishment of an EV in thermal runaway using revolutionary FCL-X™ technology.

Event designed to educate first responders, safety officials, and industry leaders on FCL's advanced lithium battery fire extinguishing solutions.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI; OTCQB: FCLIF, FSE: K0Q), a leading US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is pleased to announce its latest Electric Vehicle (EV) live burn extinguishment demonstration, taking place next week on Tuesday, December 16, in Houston, Texas. Attendance is expected to be the largest yet, reflecting the growing urgency and cross-sector collaboration surrounding lithium fire safety.

What started as a focused training initiative for first responders has grown into an essential, multidisciplinary learning event. This upcoming session is drawing strong interest from a wide range of groups impacted by lithium-related fire risks, including:

First Responders & Fire Departments

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Operators

Landfill, Waste & Recycling Management Teams

Local Universities & Research Institutions

Port Authorities

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Government Safety Organizations

Insurance Industry Professionals

The December 16 event marks the culmination of more than 25 successful live burn demonstrations in the past 18 months, each offering attendees hands-on experience with real-time EV fire dynamics and FCLI's proven FCL-X™ extinguishment technologies.

FCL-XTM: One Year of Commercial Success & Growing Adoption

FCL is also proud to highlight the strong momentum behind FCL-X™, now commercially available for a full year and rapidly gaining adoption among fire departments, commercial, and industrial settings across the United States. After extensive training and field testing, many end-users are actively deploying FCL-X™ today, reinforcing its value as a uniquely effective and efficient real-world tool for lithium fire mitigation and complete extinguishment in addition to non-hazardous and non-toxic qualities.

"We're anticipating our most engaged audience yet," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of FCL. "The rapid adoption of FCL-X™ and the swelling interest in our live demos show how essential lithium fire readiness has become as these lithium battery technologies continue to expand into every part of modern life."

The Company extends its heartfelt thanks to the thousands of participants who have attended demonstrations over the last 18 months. Their collaboration, curiosity, and commitment to safety have been central to this program's success.

Coming Soon: A Home-Use Lithium Fire Safety Solution

Responding to demand for a residential lithium fire safety product, FCL is preparing to launch a consumer-friendly FCL-X™ solution. This home-use product is slated for a late Q1, 2026 release, providing households with FCL's cutting-edge technology to address potential lithium fire risks, safely and effectively.

Clarifying Disclosure to November 12 Press Release

On November 12, 2025, the Company issued a press release (the "November Press Release") announcing the appointment of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to provide market-making services. The November Press Release disclosed that VLP was engaged for a period of 12 months; however, the Company wishes to clarify that the agreement with VLP is for an initial term of three (3) months, followed by automatic monthly renewals.

In the November Press Release, the Company also announced an investor relations agreement with Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"). The November Press Release disclosed that Atrium would receive cash compensation in the amount of $3,500 per month for a period of twelve months. The Company wishes to clarify that Atrium is entitled to an upfront fee of $6,000 (first and last month's fee paid upfront), followed by a monthly fee of $3,000 for the following 10 months, with the agreement having a total term of 12 months. The agreement commenced on November 4, 2025.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

