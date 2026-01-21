Full Circle Lithium Launches First of Its Kind Lithium Battery Fire Extinguishers for Retail, Commercial, and Industrial End-Users

Specifically designed for fire safety for dangerous and hard-to-control lithium-ion battery fires in retail/home, commercial, and industrial settings

This new launch includes six new extinguisher sizes that use FCL's proprietary, non-hazardous, non-toxic, water-based fire-extinguishing agent FCL-X™

Several important North American retailers, as well as commercial and industrial players, have expressed strong interest in carrying FCL's new line of products, given the lack of an effective, efficient, and safe lithium battery fire extinguisher in the market

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is pleased to announce the launch of six new lithium-ion fire extinguishers sizes, including four retail-focused models (20 ounces, 1 litre, 2 litre and 3 litre) and two industrial-size units (30 litre and 50 litre), designed to address the growing risks associated with lithium-ion battery use across residential, recreational, and industrial environments. All new products will use FCL-X™, a proprietary, non-hazardous, non-toxic, water-based fire-extinguishing agent, and will initially be launched in North American markets.

Lithium-ion batteries continue to power everyday life. The risk of thermal runaway, leading to battery-related explosions and fires, has increased across home electronics, power tools, e-mobility devices, and recreational equipment. FCL's new extinguisher lineup was engineered specifically to address these unique hazards.

The retail-focused models are ideal for homeowners and consumer applications, providing targeted protection for electronics, laptops, e-bikes, e-scooters, power tools, and other battery-powered devices commonly found in the home. These compact units are designed for easy placement in garages, living spaces, workshops, and charging areas.

The new extinguishers also address the rapidly expanding use of lithium-ion batteries in recreational applications, including golf, boating, and powersports. As most golf carts transition to electric power and lithium-ion batteries become standard on boats and recreational vehicles, dedicated fire protection is increasingly critical. The new models offer peace of mind for golf courses, marinas, boat owners, and powersports enthusiasts alike.

For higher-risk and commercial environments, the two industrial-size extinguishers deliver greater agent capacity and performance, making them well-suited for warehouses, service facilities, charging stations, and industrial operations that manage large quantities of lithium-ion batteries. A 100-litre format will also be available over the next few months.

"Lithium-ion batteries are everywhere, and the fire risks they present are fundamentally different from traditional fires," said Chad Carver, VP of Sales and Operations, at the Company. "These new extinguishers were developed to help protect people, property, and investments, whether that's a family home, a golf cart fleet, a boat at the marina, or an industrial facility."

All six extinguisher sizes are engineered to meet applicable safety and performance standards and are available immediately through FCL's authorized distribution network. They will soon be listed on FCL's website as well.

FCL is working with a number of North American retailers who are very interested in making these specialty extinguishers available to their customers, as well as with a growing list of key commercial and industrial players exposed to lithium-ion battery fire risks. More information on these potentially transformative opportunities will be provided as they materialize over the next several months.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc