Full Circle Lithium Completes Initial FCL-X™ Sales To Leading North American Transportation & Logistics Customer

The initial sale of FCL-X™ fire extinguishers is for one logistics hub, with potential sales expansion to multiple U.S. sites

This represents a strategic entry into the transportation and logistics vertical, where rapid electrification and automation are increasing the importance of lithium-ion battery fire safety

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI; OTCQB: FCLIF), a US-based lithium-ion battery fire products manufacturer, is pleased to announce an important commercial sale into the transportation and logistics sector. This marks a strategic milestone as the Company expands into a new, high-growth industry vertical with a fast-scaling, global customer operating across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The customer, a global logistics leader headquartered in Asia with extensive North American operations, is advancing a large-scale fleet electrification and decarbonization initiative, including expansion of temperature-controlled facilities. FCL-X™, the Company's revolutionary lithium battery fire extinguishing agent, was selected as part of this initiative to safeguard people, property, and high-value assets in environments integrating electric vehicles (EVs), battery systems, and warehouse automation.

The initial sale involved FCL-X™ fire extinguishers for one logistics hub, with the potential for FCL to supply extinguishers and other products to the customer's 59 additional sites across 21 U.S. states. This represents a key entry point into the transportation and logistics industry—an area undergoing rapid electrification and investment in advanced cold-chain and automated warehouse systems, where lithium-ion battery fire risks are increasingly critical.

"Lithium battery fire risk is no longer theoretical—especially in high-throughput logistics environments where electric vehicles, mobile power systems, and cold-chain equipment operate side by side," said Chad Carver, VP Sales & Operations at FCL. "Our FCL-X™ products deliver targeted lithium battery fire suppression and containment at the point of ignition, minimizing operational disruption and protecting lives and assets."

FCL-X™ is engineered specifically for environments with lithium-ion battery exposure, including:

Electric vehicle depots and fleet yards

Automated material handling systems

Battery-powered warehouse equipment

Energy storage installations and backup power systems

"This customer recognized the need for proactive lithium battery fire protection as core infrastructure—not an afterthought," added Carlos Vicens, CEO at FCL. "Our solution addresses that head-on, with compact, effective, and scalable protection systems suited for complex logistics environments."

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

