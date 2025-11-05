Full Circle Lithium to Showcase Revolutionary FCL-X™ In Live Demonstration at LithiumSAFE's Battery Safety Workshop Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming LithiumSAFE's Battery Safety Workshop Conference, taking place this week in Greenville, South Carolina, November 5-6. The conference will feature a live demonstration burn utilizing FCL's innovative FCL-X™ lithium battery extinguishing agent, which has already been successfully demonstrated in over 20 live electric vehicle (EV) demonstration burns.

The LithiumSAFE conference focuses on advancing battery safety practices and technologies within the lithium battery industry. Attendees will engage in informative sessions, expert panels, and live demonstrations, including a showcase of Full Circle Lithium's FCL-X™ agent. The event aims to foster collaboration and innovation among industry professionals, government agencies, and stakeholders. FCL will conduct a live burn demonstration of its FCL-X™ agent, showcasing its cutting-edge safety features and unparalleled performance. This demonstration aims to educate industry professionals, stakeholders, and government representatives on the critical importance of battery safety and the advancements FCL has made in this field.

"We are thrilled to present FCL-X™ in a live setting," said Chad Carver, VP Sales and Operations at FCL. "Having successfully extinguished 20+ live EV burns, the FCL-X™ agent has proven its reliability and safety, making it a game-changer in the lithium battery fire extinguishing industry."

Key FCL-X™ Attributes

Rapid Extinguishing Capability: Designed to quickly and completely extinguish lithium battery fires.

Immediate Cooling Effect: Effectively and quickly cools the lithium battery and surrounding components to prevent re-ignition.

Non-Toxic and Environmentally Friendly: Formulated with non-toxic materials that pose minimal risk to human health and the environment. Complies with environmental regulations, ensuring safe disposal and minimal ecological impact.

Versatile Application: Multi-purpose solution, suitable for various lithium battery fire applications, including industrial and municipal settings, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, and E-Mobility devices.

Advanced Chemical Properties: Forms a protective barrier that isolates the lithium fire and prevents heat transfer to adjacent cells or materials.

Chemical Inhibition: Utilizes chemical agents that interrupt the combustion process, effectively stopping the fire at its source.

User-Friendly Application: Designed for quick and effective use by first responders or trained personnel in emergency situations.

Long Shelf Life: Formulated to maintain effectiveness over an extended period, ensuring readiness when needed, and can be stored in a range of conditions without degradation of performance.

Minimal Residue: Leaves little to no residue after use, simplifying the post-fire clean-up process and minimizing damage to equipment.

Distributor Training Session

In addition to the live demonstration, FCL is hosting an on-site comprehensive distributor training session. This session is designed to equip distributor partner attendees with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively engage with first responders and U.S. government agencies to promote the FCL-X™ product lines.

FCL is dedicated to advancing battery safety standards across various industries. The FCL-X™ line of products represents a significant step forward in ensuring the reliability and fire safety of lithium batteries, addressing the growing concerns surrounding battery fire safety in critical applications.

Upcoming Live EV Burn in Houston - We are also excited to announce our next live EV burn demonstration scheduled for December 16th in Houston. This event will provide another opportunity for attendees to witness FCL-X™ in action and engage with our team of experts. For inquiries about attending the upcoming live EV burn in Houston, please contact Chad Carver at [email protected] .

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

