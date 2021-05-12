Full Guest Lineup Announced For Entrata Connect

LEHI, Utah, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's most comprehensive property management software provider, today announced the full guest lineup for Entrata Connect , the company's signature virtual event, to be held June 9 and 16. The lineup includes global business leaders, popular entertainers and prominent icons set to share their unique perspectives and stories with an estimated 5,000 attendees.

Dan Levy - Emmy and Golden Globe winning writer, actor, and director, Dan Levy is best known for his work on the beloved TV series, "Schitt's Creek." In its final season, his groundbreaking program set records as the most awarded comedy series of the year. Levy and "Schitt's Creek" co-creator, Eugene Levy, were also the first father-son pair to win Emmys in the same year. Dan also starred in HBO's "Coastal Elites" and appeared in the romantic comedy "Happiest Season" before making his February 2021 hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live."

Kathryn Hahn - Kathryn Hahn has built a nearly 20 year career shining in supporting and recurring roles in movies and television, brilliantly representing a variety of characters in projects large and small. A graduate of Northwestern and The Yale School of Drama, she's appeared in everything from the hit "Bad Moms" movies to the acclaimed series "Transparent," for which she was nominated for an Emmy. Kathryn recently wrapped shooting the limited series "The Shrink Next Door" opposite Will Ferrel and Paul Rudd, and can currently be seen as the powerful and sinister Agatha Harkness (Agnes) in the popular Marvel series "Wandavision" on Disney+.

Yvette Nicole Brown - Fans may best know actress, writer, producer, and host Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennet from the hit television series "Community." Others may be more familiar with her role as Helen Dubois in the popular Nickelodeon sitcom "Drake & Josh." In addition to these roles, she's had a prolific career as an actor, host and a voice actor for two decades. Yvette is dedicated to philanthropy and civic engagement and she proudly sits on the National Boards of Donors Choose, Emily's List, MPTF Next Gen, and SAG-AFTRA. She is currently partnering with Disney+ as the host of the hit kids' game show "The Big Fib" and acting in the new dramedy "Big Shot" with John Stamos.

Gavin DeGraw - Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw's breakthrough occurred with the release of his debut album, "Chariot," in 2003. The album sold over 1 million copies and had three hit singles: "I Don't Want To Be," "Follow Through," and the title-track, "Chariot." Since then he has released several additional studio albums and performed consistently around the world.

tWitch & Allison - Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss are instantly recognizable as America's cutest dance couple. When they're not dancing with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, tWitch is a DJ/Guest Host/Executive Producer on "Ellen," a popular on-air personality, and a professional dancer. Allison hosts HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen," judges E! Entertainment's "Funny Dance Show," and is a pro dancer on "Dancing with the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance." The couple also co-hosts "Disney's Fairytale Weddings."

Tan Le - One of the most influential women in technology, Tan Le is recognized for her pioneering work in the emerging field of brain-computer interface. Born in South Vietnam, Tan migrated to Australia as a refugee with her family in 1981. Since completing her university degrees in law and commerce, she has received honors from the WEF and appeared in numerous publications' lists of innovators and tech influencers. As founder and CEO of Emotiv, she works to improve understanding of the human brain and develop platforms for researchers, developers and consumers to participate in a global innovative task force.

Eric O'Neill - During his career in the FBI as an undercover field operative, Eric O'Neill helped capture one of the most notorious spies in U.S. history, protecting the bureau's most classified intelligence. He currently runs a premier investigative and security consultancy and serves as the National Security Strategist for Carbon Black, the leader in next generation endpoint protection. Eric is a powerful motivational speaker, best-selling author and the inspiration for the critically acclaimed dramatic thriller "Breach."

In addition to an extensive special guest lineup, Entrata Connect will virtually bring together thousands of multifamily professionals from around the nation to explore new and developing industry technologies and highlight the latest features and updates to the Entrata platform.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to bring our industry together again for a virtual event full of exciting, engaging and inspiring experiences. We invite everyone in the property management space to join us as we explore new and exciting enhancements to the Entrata platform and hear from influential guests from both within and outside of multifamily," said Chase Harrington, president and chief operating officer at Entrata.

The virtual-only event will be broadcast to registered attendees on June 9 and 16. Each episode will stream beginning at noon MDT (2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDT) and last approximately two hours. Registration is free and the event is open to multifamily professionals in any position. Those interested are encouraged to register at www.entrata.com/connect .

