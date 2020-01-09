Full Potential Learning Academy to Celebrate School Choice Week with Open House

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Lakes families will gather to celebrate education and learn about local tutoring opportunities at Full Potential Learning Academy's open house on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The open house will feature a talk by Samuel Hurtado, lead tutor at Full Potential Learning Academy, on "How to go to college debt-free," as well as remarks by Dannette Aviles, director of admissions, on "Homeschooling and one-on-one tutoring."

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Full Potential Learning Academy is actively involved in community activities to educate parents about school choice, Florida's scholarship opportunities, and alternative education platforms," said Subbarayan Pochi, the academy's director. "We want every child to be equipped with the learning resources they need to succeed."

Full Potential Learning Academy is a family owned and operated business that provides one-on-one tutoring for students of all grade levels in the Miami Lakes community.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

