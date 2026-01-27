Full Sail University Alumni Contribute to 83 Nominated Projects at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards

Seven Full Sail University graduates are nominated for Grammy Awards of their very own

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is honored to announce that 65 Full Sail graduates are credited on 83 nominated projects across 52 categories at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The 2026 ceremony will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1, 2026, airing on CBS.

During this year's awards show, Full Sail alumni are credited on nominated projects across categories including Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Rock Song and Best Rap Album, among many others.

Of the 65 graduates, seven are eligible to earn a Grammy Award of their very own. These individually nominated graduates include:

Matthew "M-Tech" Bernard (2014 Recording Arts Graduate)

Record of the Year, luther , Kendrick Lamar With SZA

, Kendrick Lamar With SZA Album of the Year, GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Song of the Year, luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA

Brad Blackwood (1996 Recording Arts Graduate)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Arcadia, Alison Krauss and Union Station

Josh Gudwin (2006 Recording Arts Graduate)

Album of the Year, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

FOToS, Bad Bunny Album of the Year, SWAG, Justin Bieber

Record of the Year, DtMF, Bad Bunny

Joe Lambert (1992 Recording Arts Graduate)

Best Engineered Album, Classical, Standard Stoppages, Third Coast Percussion

Derik Lee (2005 Recording Arts Graduate)

Best Musical Theater Album, Just in Time, Original Broadway Cast

Colin Leonard (1998 Recording Arts Graduate)

Record of the Year, DtMF , Bad Bunny

, Bad Bunny Album of the Year, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

Jorge "Ace" Taveras (2011 Recording Arts Graduate)

Best Rap Song, TGIF, GloRilla

"While at Full Sail, our students put in hundreds of hours of practical work through the university's hands-on, project-based learning opportunities. I am thrilled to celebrate the success and hard work of our 65 alumni being recognized at the 68th Annual Grammy awards ceremony. I will be cheering them on alongside our students, graduates, faculty and staff at the university's annual watch party this Sunday," said Brandon Egerton, Education Director of Audio Arts at Full Sail University.

