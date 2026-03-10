New Student Housing Complex “Dream Lofts at Full Sail University” to Break Ground

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University, in strategic collaboration with the Terian Group, is proud to announce the Dream Lofts at Full Sail University, a new student housing complex designed to support and enhance the student experience. Set to break ground immediately, the student housing complex will occupy land on the north side of University Boulevard with access to campus supported via the construction of a pedestrian walkway bridge designed for student safety and campus connectivity, while serving as a striking architectural landmark.

"Having a vibrant student housing resource such as the Dream Lofts at Full Sail University in close proximity to our campus is an extraordinary evolution in Full Sail's 45-plus year history and can only further support the needs of our students who will choose Dream Lofts as their accommodations during their Full Sail campus experience," said Full Sail University President, Garry Jones.

The Dream Lofts at Full Sail University represents a major milestone in Full Sail's history as it prepares to elevate the campus life experience. The pedestrian walkway bridge will provide students with a safe, well-lit passage across University Boulevard allowing access between the new student housing complex, academic buildings, and campus resources. The project is spearheaded by the Terian Group who will oversee the development and construction of the project and manage the operation of the facility. Founded in 2006, the Terian Group is a successor company of Nvision Development Management Services, a best-in-class multi-asset development company.

"Dream Lofts is more than housing — it's an extension of the Full Sail University experience," said Ian McCook, Founder of the Terian Group. "Our goal is to create a place where students can live inspired. A student residence oasis where collaboration happens naturally, creativity is supported, and friendships are made that will last a lifetime. Through the process we have been impressed by Full Sail University's ongoing commitment to campus safety and dedication to the growth and opportunity for their students."

The planned five-story building will have a unit count consisting of 180 units, and 576 beds in the first phase. The facility also features resident amenities including:

Modern, fully furnished living options ranging from one to four bedrooms

High speed fiber connectivity and built-in media workspaces

Collaborative creative lounges, flexible community and study spaces

Resort-style pool and outdoor gathering spaces

Fitness center, lounge facilities and resident gathering areas

Integrated safety features, including secure parking, building access control, and indoor bike storage

The project has been designed by CBA Architects, MEP and Structural Engineering by Joseph Lawrence & Co. Consulting Engineers, Forum Architecture & Interior Design Inc., Foster Conant & Associates Landscape Architects, and KPM Franklin Civil Engineering. The project will be constructed by DeAngelis Diamond: Construction Management Company. Project financing is being provided by Fifth Third Bank.

The first phase is projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028. Additional phases are planned for future construction for a total of approximately 1,800 beds.

To commemorate the beginning of construction, Full Sail University will soon be announcing a groundbreaking ceremony in April, with details forthcoming, inviting students, faculty, staff, alumni, community leaders, and project partners to celebrate this monumental occasion.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history including most recently being named a 2025 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's "30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada" list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

