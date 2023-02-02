Full Sail University Alumni Contribute to Nominated Projects at the 65th Annual GRAMMY® Awards

Full Sail graduates contribute to GRAMMY®-nominated projects across 38 categories in 2023

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is honored to announce that 40 Full Sail graduates are credited on over 50 nominated projects at the 65th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. The 2023 ceremony will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, 2023, airing on CBS.

During this year's awards show Full Sail graduates are credited on nominated projects across categories including: Best Rock Album, Best Musical Theater Album, and Best R&B Album, among many others.

Of these 40 graduates, three alumni are eligible to earn a GRAMMY® of their own. These nominated graduates include:

Josh Gudwin (2006 Recording Arts Graduate)

Album of the Year, Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Colin Leonard (1998 Recording Arts Graduate)

Record of the Year, Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Album of the Year, Un Verano Sin Ti , Bad Bunny

, Bad Bunny

Album of the Year, Renaissance, Beyoncé

Stuart White (2002 Recording Arts Graduate)

Record of the Year, Break My Soul , Beyoncé

, Beyoncé

Album of the Year, Renaissance , Beyoncé

, Beyoncé

Best Dance Recording, Break My Soul, Beyoncé

"We are humbled to celebrate our amazing alumni population who continue to make us proud daily," stated Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University. "Each year, the GRAMMY Awards show allows us to honor our graduates alongside the rest of the world. We are looking forward to an always entertaining and exciting show on Feb. 5."

To learn more about the 65th Annual GRAMMY® Awards Ceremony, please visit grammy.com, and to learn more about Full Sail University, please visit fullsail.edu.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors from Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 89,211+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

https://twitter.com/FullSail

https://www.facebook.com/FullSailUniversity/

SOURCE Full Sail University