NACE Announces Spring 2026 Grand Finals

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) is thrilled to announce the Spring 2026 NACE Grand Finals, presented by ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG ), returning to Full Sail University April 23rd-26th, 2026. The premier college esports championship will bring the best 48 Varsity teams from across North America to compete in electrifying LAN action at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress and Full Sail Live venues.

The Grand Finals will feature intense competition across 6 game titles, with the official Overwatch Collegiate league, in partnership with Activision-Blizzard, represented on LAN for the first time. The Top 8 Varsity teams and the Top 2 Open teams in Overwatch Collegiate will battle on LAN to be crowned champions.

Across the weekend, teams will compete for trophies and national titles in a lineup of popular game titles, bringing together talented student-athletes and passionate fans for a celebration of competition and community. The NACE Grand Finals will feature matchups across games such as League of Legends, VALORANT, Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Overwatch, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, alongside fan-focused activities and live commentary throughout the event. The event will be powered by ASUS ROG hardware, ensuring NACE student-athletes have access to high performance gaming desktops and monitors to showcase their skills.

"We're proud to team up with ASUS Republic of Gamers to present the Spring 2026 Grand Finals hosted by our fantastic partners at Full Sail University," said Executive Director Riley Long at NACE. "This event reflects the pinnacle of Varsity competition, reinforcing the importance of our eligibility standards and in-person play requirements. Bringing Overwatch Collegiate to LAN through our partnership with Blizzard to showcase Varsity and Open competition is also an exciting addition to this year's NACE Grand Finals."

In addition to elite competition, Full Sail University & NACE member-program students will be involved in event planning, operations, and production, providing real-world experiential learning opportunities at the pinnacle event of college esports.

"We're honored to welcome the NACE Grand Finals back to Full Sail University. This championship represents the highest level of collegiate competition, and it also serves as a powerful hands-on learning experience for our students," said Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports at Full Sail University. "Across production, esports management, live events, and creative teams, our students collaborate alongside esports focused live event professionals to deliver a national event of such high caliber. That combination of elite competition and experiential education, paired with professional guidance, is what makes this partnership so meaningful."

For more information about the Spring 2026 NACE Grand Finals, presented by ASUS ROG, including schedules, teams, and live coverage details, follow @NACEsports on social channels.

About NACE

The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) is the largest and most established association of varsity esports programs at colleges and universities across North America. Founded in 2016, NACE supports more than 150 member institutions and over 4,000 student-athletes, offering premier leagues, championship events, and strategic partnerships that enhance the student-athlete experience. Learn more at the Official NACE Website .

About Full Sail

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history including most recently being named a 2025 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's "30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada" list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

