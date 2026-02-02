Full Sail University Graduates Win Individual Grammy Awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards

18 Full Sail graduates contribute to Grammy-winning projects

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University is pleased to announce that 18 graduates are credited on 19 Grammy-winning artist releases across 19 categories at the 68th annual Grammy Awards. Within those 18 alumni, three graduates Matthew "M-Tech" Bernard, Josh Gudwin, and Colin Leonard won Grammy awards of their very own. The Grammy Award ceremony was broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 1, 2026, and aired on CBS.

The graduates selected for Grammy Awards of their very own have won in the following categories:

Matthew "M-Tech" Bernard (2014 Recording Arts Graduate)

Record of the Year, luther, Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Josh Gudwin (2006 Recording Arts Graduate)

Album of the Year, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

Colin Leonard (1998 Recording Arts Graduate)

Album of the Year, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

During this year's awards show, Full Sail graduates mixed, mastered, produced, and assisted in the creation of winning projects including those in categories such as Best Rock Song, Best Music Film, Best Country Song, and more.

"Congratulations to our Full Sail alumni who have worked on Grammy nominated and winning releases this past year," said Brandon Egerton, Education Director of Audio Arts at Full Sail University. "Our graduates have put in countless hours of hard work and dedication to get to this point, so it is always exciting to see their talent recognized on a global stage of this magnitude."

Full Sail alumni have been impacting the entertainment industry for over 45 years. Visit Full Sail's website to learn more about graduate contributions to the entertainment media and emerging technologies ecosystem.

