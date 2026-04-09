Prestigious Nationwide Film Competition, Coca-Cola Refreshing Films, Names Two Full Sail University Teams as Finalists

One graduate team and one student team from Full Sail in the running to be named grand prize winners

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program, a platform for up-and-coming filmmakers, has selected its 2026 finalists, and two of the three selected teams are from Full Sail University. The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is an opportunity for students and recent graduates to create content for a global brand.

Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program has selected its 2026 finalists, and two of the 3 teams are from Full Sail University Post this One graduate team and one student team from Full Sail in the running to be named grand prize winners

"This is the first time in nearly a decade that the program has named two Finalists from the same school, and we couldn't be more excited to work alongside them," says Katie Pryor, Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Program Manager. "We've been so impressed with the creativity and collaboration from the film crews and we are confident this is only the beginning of very exciting careers for these filmmakers."

The graduate team is made up of two-time Full Sail University graduate Angel Quinapallo (Film 2023 and Entertainment Business 2024), as the Writer/Director, and Kylie Shouse (Film 2025), as the Producer on the project titled "Behind the Screens." Providing a peek behind the curtain, this spot celebrates the wonder, the awe, and the artistry that make the movies unforgettable.

The student team is comprised of Film students Brandon Bishop, as Writer/Director and Christina Almuina, as Producer on the project titled "What Makes Them Magic." This spot shows us how the movies inspire us in our everyday life and remain with us long after we leave the theater.

Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Programs has teamed up with Cinemark Theatres to create opportunities for movie fans throughout the nation to get involved through an initiative called the Cinemark Fan Favorite. Each of the Finalists' spots will be hosted on cokeurl.com/Cinemark for movie fans to watch and US residents over 18 years old are invited to vote daily from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, May 10 for their favorite branded spot. The Cinemark Fan Favorite winner will receive distribution in Cinemark Theatres across the country. Additionally, every vote entered provides voters with a chance to win instant rewards from Cinemark.

"Thank you to Coca-Cola Refreshing Films for recognizing the talent of our amazing Full Sail University students and graduates. From the beginning of their education, students have their pulse on the real-world industries they hope to serve through hands-on, project-based learning opportunities," said Rick Ramsey, education director of Visual Arts and Communication at Full Sail University. "This unique and challenging opportunity provided by Coca-Cola has expanded the network of connections and visibility for our students and graduates alike."

Selected on the merit of their submitted scripts, finalists were given a budget to bring the branded spot to life. Each team is mentored through the 6-month real-world experience. Technical partners such as RED, Nikon and Company 3 provide students with access to a RED V-RAPTOR® camera, Nikon ZR Cinema Cameras, Nikon Nikkor lenses and an in-studio color session with their skilled colorists. Both teams have built crews to support their productions comprised of Full Sail students, with mentorship from faculty. Each team has also selected Full Sail's on campus virtual production studio, Studio V1, to serve as one of their filming locations. As part of the program the participating teams will each get to work alongside marketing professionals to finalize their branded spot. Representatives of Coca-Cola, AMC Theatres and Cinemark were on set to support the filming of the spots. AMC also provided filmmakers with gift packages including movie tickets and swag to celebrate their work and inspire creativity throughout the filmmaking process.

In addition to selecting the Cinemark Fan Favorite brand spot, the Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program works with a panel of industry professionals known as the Red Ribbon Panel, to determine the Grand Prize winner and the Best Music Composition Award winning composer. The Grand Prize winner will receive nationwide theatrical distribution through program exhibition partners AMC Theatres, Cinemark and B&B Theatres, providing an opportunity for their work to be showcased on screens across the country.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history including most recently being named a 2026 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's "30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada" list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

About the Coca-Cola® Refreshing Films

The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is a platform at partnered schools for up-and-coming filmmakers to create content for the big screen. The goal of the program is to help all participating filmmakers further their careers and provide a real-world professional opportunity to work with a global brand. 2026 marks the program's 28th year. It's currently the longest running branded film program in the US. The program partners with over 65 schools, including top film schools, as well as lesser-known programs. Learn more at www.CocaColaRefreshingFilms.com and follow us on Instagram @CocaColaRefreshingFilms.

Media Contact:

Casey Tanous, Public Relations Director, [email protected], 407-310-2497

SOURCE Full Sail University