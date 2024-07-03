The award-winning university celebrates 100,000 graduate milestone in 45th year

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University celebrates its 100,000th graduate at the in-person commencement held in its on-campus state-of-the-art performance venue, Full Sail Live. Full Sail celebrated the milestone when Isabel Miller walked across the stage to receive her bachelor's degree in film, and in doing so became the 100,000th graduate since the inaugural class in 1979.

Full Sail University Celebrates 100,000th Graduate

Throughout its 45-year history, Full Sail continues to evolve, and in doing so, the university remains true to its roots in music and recording arts but has expanded to areas of study in art and design, business, film and television, games, media and communications, sports, and emerging technologies. Currently, the university serves over 22,000 students across its online and on-campus offerings.

"From day one, Full Sail's mission has been to support our students' dreams while propelling our graduates into their future careers of choice. Today, Full Sail itself, alongside the graduating class, achieved another dream with an incredible milestone as our 100,000th Full Sail graduate crossed the ceremony stage," said Full Sail University President, Garry Jones. "On behalf of all Full Sail University, I'm honored to look back across our 45-year journey in service to our students and alumni, and I'm humbled as we continue to stand in service to our educational community alongside our leadership, faculty, and staff. Congratulations to our phenomenal alumni family comprised of 100,000 creative, determined change agents of the future who continue to inspire us daily."

Our alumni community have integrated their knowledge acquired at Full Sail and their natural passion for their field of choice to positively impact the world of entertainment media and emerging technologies. In the past 12 months alone, Full Sail alumni have made an astonishing impact on the industries they serve. Recent examples include:

372 graduates were credited on 31 nominated projects across 22 categories at the 9 th Game Awards.

Game Awards. 278 graduates were credited on 199 nominated projects across 109 categories at the 75 th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Primetime Emmy Awards. 100 graduates were credited on 23 nominated films across 20 categories at the 96 th Academy Awards.

Academy Awards. Over 45 graduates were credited on over 50 artists' releases that were nominated across 39 categories at the 66 th Grammy Awards.

Grammy Awards. Worked on the number-one grossing world tour in 2023 – Taylor Swift "Eras Tour."

"It's my honor as Vice President of Alumni to congratulate our 100,000th graduate," stated Jay Noble of Full Sail University. "We stand at the ready to support our alumni community of over 100,000 through resources including events, career fairs, mentoring and more."

Full Sail's over 100,000 graduates have a network of support through the university's robust alumni community. Through resources like Career Development and Alumni Relations, in addition to the over 2,600 faculty and staff, Full Sail graduates are invited to stay connected to the university, our network of employers, one another, and current students. We welcome alumni home throughout the year for numerous alumni centric events, most notably the university's annual Hall of Fame week.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

SOURCE Full Sail University