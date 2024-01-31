Full Sail University Graduate Colin Leonard Nominated for 2 Grammys and 45+ Graduates Credited on Grammy Nominated Projects

News provided by

Full Sail University

31 Jan, 2024, 09:17 ET

45+ Graduates credited on projects nominated at the 66th annual Grammy Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to share that 1998 Recording Arts graduate, Colin Leonard is in the running to receive two Grammys of his very own. He has been nominated in the category Record of the Year for his work on "On My Mama" by Victoria Monét, as well as in the category Best Engineered Album; Non-Classical for his work on "Jaguar II" by Victoria Monét.

Additionally, 45+ graduates were credited on 52 Grammy-nominated projects across 39 categories including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album and Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album to name a few. 

"We are looking forward to cheering on Colin and all of our alumni who have contributed to nominated projects   at the 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony," stated Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University.

During this year's awards show Full Sail alumni are credited on nominated projects including: "Girls Night Out" by Babyface, "Water" by Tyla, "Barbie: The Album" by Various Artists, and more.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is airing live on CBS at 8:00 PM EST on Sunday, February 4 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The event will be hosted by South African comedian and writer, Trevor Noah.

About Full Sail University 
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 96,353+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

SOURCE Full Sail University

