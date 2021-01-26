Full Sail University Graduates Contribute to Nominated Releases at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that 57 graduates have been credited on 59 GRAMMY®-nominated projects at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, March 14, and is airing on CBS. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

During this year's awards, Full Sail University graduates have mixed, mastered, produced, and assisted in the creation of nominated work across 39 categories including: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Full Sail University graduates have been involved on 19 GRAMMY®-winning Album of the Year releases over the past 29 years.

In addition, the university is proud to share during this year's awards program, four Full Sail University alumni are eligible to earn a GRAMMY® of their very own. These nominated graduates include:

Andrew Coleman , Engineer, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Hyperspace, Beck

, Engineer, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Beck Josh Gudwin , Mixer, Record of the Year, Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa and Album of the Year, Future Nostalgia , Dua Lipa

, Mixer, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year, , Colin Leonard , Mastering Engineer, Record of the Year, Black Parade , Beyoncé and Record of the Year, Savage , Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.

, Mastering Engineer, Record of the Year, , Beyoncé and Record of the Year, , featuring Beyoncé. Stuart White , Engineer and Mixer, Record of the Year, Black Parade, Beyoncé and Record of the Year, Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.

"We are humbled and honored to celebrate the amazing achievements of our graduates each year at the GRAMMY Awards, and look forward to tuning in on March 14 in honor of their incredible professional successes," said Jay Noble, VP of Alumni at Full Sail University.

For more information on the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards Ceremony, please visit https://www.grammy.com and to learn more about Full Sail alumni, please visit fullsail.edu.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently a 2020 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, a 2020 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and a 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 78,950+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

