Over 10 Full Sail University Graduates Credited on Academy Award Winning Projects

Full Sail University graduates contributes to 5 Oscar-winning projects

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University is proud to announce that over 10 alumni were credited on 5 Oscar-winning projects across 11 categories at the 96th annual Academy Awards. The awards show aired live on Sunday, March 10 on ABC, and was hosted by comedian, writer, producer, and television host Jimmy Kimmel.

"Congratulations to our graduates who continue to serve as an inspiration throughout our university community," said Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni Relations at Full Sail University. "The tremendous impact that our graduates made on Oscar nominated and winning projects this year is awe-inspiring."

At this year's awards show, Full Sail alumni have assisted in the creation of Oscar-winning films and projects across 11 categories. These projects include Barbie, American Fiction, Oppenheimer, and more.

During the 96th annual Academy Awards, 100 Full Sail graduates were credited on 23 nominated projects across 20 different categories.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 96,353+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

SOURCE Full Sail University