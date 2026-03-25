Full Sail University Named a 2026 Top Undergrad and Grad School for Game Design by The Princeton Review

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Princeton Review®, Full Sail University's undergraduate program in game design studies is one of the top 50 in the nation and its graduate program in game design studies is one of the top 25 in the nation. The education services company known for its school rankings in dozens of categories named Full Sail University to both its lists, Top 25 Graduate Schools for Game Design for 2026 and Top 50 Undergrad Schools for game Design for 2026.

The complete ranking lists are posted on the Princeton Review's company website.

"It's a tremendous honor for Full Sail to once again be named to The Princeton Review's Top Undergrad and Grad School for Game Design rankings," said Garry Jones, president, Full Sail University. "Appearing on both of this year's ranking lists, highlighting the top game design programs in the nation is a testament to the caliber of our curriculum, the expertise of our faculty, the talent of our graduates and the passion for building careers in the gaming industry found within our students."

The Princeton Review's top schools for game design lists are based on more than 40 data points derived from the company's annual survey of administrators at 150+ institutions offering game design courses and/or degrees. The 50-question survey requests information in four areas: academics, faculty, technology, and career prospects.

More than 40 data points from the survey are used to determine the school selections and tally the ranking lists. Information about the survey and ranking list methodology is posted on The Princeton Review website.

"We highly recommend these schools to students considering a career in this exciting field," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief. "Their programs in game design are awesome. Their faculties are outstanding. Their alumni include many of the industry's most successful game designers, developers, and entrepreneurs, and their facilities are state-of-the-art."

The Princeton Review developed this ranking category in 2010 with guidance from a national advisory board the company formed to help design the project survey and methodology. Advisory board members included administrators and faculty from respected game design programs, and professionals from some of the top video game companies.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its over 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2026 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students as well as working professionals achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors; online resources; a line of more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House; and dozens of categories of school rankings. The company's Tutor.com brand, now in its 25th year, is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 28 million tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review, U.S.-owned and operated, is headquartered in New York, NY. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center. Follow the company on Instagram (@theprincetonreview), LinkedIn (the-princeton-review), YouTube (@ThePrincetonReview), and TikTok (@princeton.review). Website: www.princetonreview.com/game-design

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SOURCE Full Sail University