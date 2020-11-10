Full Swing Adds Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes II To Athlete Roster

After a meteoric rise on the field winning the Super Bowl and being named MVP, Mahomes was ready to play another game he had quietly been working on, golf. Heading into the off-season, Mahomes knew it was time to create the ultimate golf simulator setup and made the call to the industry leader, Full Swing, to make it happen before he left for training camp.

"The technology is next level and to have it in the comfort of my own home is pretty sweet."- Patrick Mahomes

"I had been eying Full Swing for a while, having seen other pros install them in their houses. When the pandemic hit and I knew we'd be spending a lot of the off-season at home, I had to get one put in our new house to work on my game," said Mahomes. "The technology is next level and to have it in the comfort of my own home is pretty sweet."

Full Swing SVP of Sales & Marketing, Jason Fierro, commented, "We couldn't be more excited to have Patrick join Team Full Swing." Fierro continued, "It really speaks to the Full Swing experience when the best athletes in the world, not just PGA TOUR winners, are looking to install our simulators in their homes. Our simulators are for anyone who loves golf and wants to have that experience on-demand."

About FULL SWING

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator of GOLF Channel, it is the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NBA's Steph Curry and the NFL's Patrick Mahomes.

fullswinggolf.com

SOURCE Full Swing Golf

Related Links

http://www.fullswinggolf.com

