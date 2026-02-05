Full Swing and Back Nine Working Together to Power the Next Era of Simulator Golf

Built on a shared commitment to innovation, authenticity and performance, the partnership unites Full Swing's cutting-edge simulator technology and Back Nine's frictionless indoor golf experience. Together, the brands are delivering a modern golf platform that is open 24/7 and appeals to players of all ages and abilities. This formula has been integral to Back Nine's rapid expansion, as it has grown from 10 facilities in 2023 to over 100 open locations just two years later (with 300+ more scheduled to open by the end of 2027).

"Back Nine is about more than fast growth – it's about having a lasting impact," said Wil Bangerter, CEO and founder of Back Nine. "Our technology, facilities and partnerships are built to scale together, and Full Swing gives us the brand credibility we need to optimally support our customers and franchisees as we re-imagine the indoor golf vertical. Both of our brands interact with tens of thousands of golfers every day, so we know better than anyone how to shape the best indoor golf experience."

Back Nine venues – which currently operate across 42 states – are designed to operate efficiently while delivering a premium member experience. Each location is built around a standardized hitting bay design, centralized operations and a proprietary software stack powering booking, gameplay, events and performance tracking across all venues.

The core of the in-bay experience is Full Swing simulator technology. Full Swing was selected as Back Nine's exclusive partner in 2024 because of its uncompromising accuracy, commercial reliability and ability to flawlessly perform in high-traffic environments. Full Swing's performance data integrates directly with Back Nine's operating model to ensure its applicability to multiple customer segments. Since its 2023 launch, Back Nine venues have collectively logged more than 37 million shots, demonstrating the brand's impressive audience engagement.

Growth has been further accelerated by Back Nine's proprietary software and mobile app, which enable players to book sessions, track performance data, join tournaments and engage with the brand beyond the physical venue. This digital ecosystem has become a key driver of retention, helping Back Nine build an active, connected golfer community.

Demand has also been amplified through Back Nine's partnership with GolfNow, expanding discovery and simplifying booking while introducing the brand to a broader audience of traditional and emerging golfers. To support this momentum, Back Nine recently opened a new state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in St. George, Utah.

In 2026, Back Nine plans to accelerate expansion in the U.S. and internationally with projected growth via a disciplined rollout strategy. Continued investment in proprietary software, app functionality and data-driven programming will further enhance player engagement and operational efficiency.

With Full Swing as its exclusive simulator partner, Back Nine will continue to standardize Tour-level performance data across every venue, ensuring that as the brand grows, the integrity and credibility of the golf experience will grow with it.

Full Swing is the industry leader in cutting-edge golf simulator technology, trusted by top professionals like Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele. Known for unmatched accuracy and immersive realism, Full Swing delivers performance solutions for both commercial and residential environments.

"Back Nine represents exactly where the game is going," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer at Full Swing. "Wil and his team have built a scalable, technology-first model that respects the integrity of golf while making it more accessible and engaging. The partnership is very important to us because together we're setting the standard for what simulator golf should be."

About Back Nine

Back Nine is the fastest-growing indoor golf franchise in the United States, with 400+ locations either operating or under development across 42 states, and international expansion underway in Canada, Australia, and the UK. Back Nine lives to break down barriers in golf by providing affordable membership pricing and convenient 24/7 access to a thriving community of golfers. Back Nine's trademark "Where Golf Never Sleeps" embodies the mindset of business owners, young professionals, families, male and female, young and old… golfers everywhere who just can't get enough of the sport we all love.

About Full Swing

Full Swing , a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the industry leader in pioneering sports technology. Its lineup of trailblazing golf and baseball products entertains users around the world while helping them to practice with purpose.

As the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR and an Official Technology Partner of TGL presented by SoFi, Full Swing simulators bring unmatched real-ball-flight data to golf and 30 other immersive multi-sport experiences. The company's KIT Launch Monitor, tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, is an indoor / outdoor practice solution that uniquely combines 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video. This groundbreaking technology has now been extended to baseball, so KIT can calculate both pre- and post-impact data performance insights like Squared Up Rate and Potential Exit Velocity. Full Swing's impressive roster of champions is highlighted by PGA TOUR stars like Woods, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, as well as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Steph Curry.

SOURCE Full Swing Golf