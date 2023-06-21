Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor Used by Record Number of Players on Range at U.S. Open

News provided by

Full Swing Golf

21 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

The Launch Monitor Built for Tiger Woods Was Used by Multiple U.S. Open Champions and More at Los Angeles C.C.

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a week that is often referred to as "The Toughest Test in Golf," the U.S. Open lived up to its reputation challenging the best players in the game to have their numbers dialed in more than ever. The Full Swing KIT launch monitor was chosen by a record number of players last week to be used on the practice range and on-course during practice rounds as their tool of choice to check 16 points of RADAR-powered club and ball data paired with high-resolution video to get ready.

Continue Reading
2023 Masters Champion and 2021 U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm getting ready using his Champions Edition Full Swing KIT at Los Angeles C.C. during Monday’s Practice Round with coach Dave Phillips.
2023 Masters Champion and 2021 U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm getting ready using his Champions Edition Full Swing KIT at Los Angeles C.C. during Monday’s Practice Round with coach Dave Phillips.

Full Swing was the chosen technology by past U.S. Open Champions Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland and many more, joining Tiger Woods as icons of the game who have trusted Full Swing KIT as part of their major week preparation. Other players that used the Full Swing KIT last week range from top international players, the leader in the clubhouse after multiple rounds, to other recent major champions and beyond.

"Seeing more and more top players on Tour ready to trust our technology during their most important moments getting ready for major weeks, really speaks to the performance and accuracy of the Full Swing KIT," said Full Swing's CEO, Ryan Dotters, "We continue to have amazing feedback from club professionals and everyday players around the world but to see the changes happening on the Tour week to week this season is very exciting."

Full Swing continues to offer a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee for players who are looking to try out the Tour-level accuracy for themselves by going to their website, FullSwingGolf.com to learn more about their latest developments and how to purchase Champion Proven Technology easier than ever.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.
Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

SOURCE Full Swing Golf

Also from this source

Jon Rahm Prepares for Winning The 2023 Masters Using Full Swing Technology

Full Swing Announces PGA TOUR Champions Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay Installing Home Simulators and More at PGA Merchandise Show

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.