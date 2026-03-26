Full Swing Signs Bobby Witt Jr. and Brent Rooker as Baseball Ambassadors for New KIT Baseball Launch Monitor

Two of Major League Baseball's most impactful hitters, Witt Jr. and Rooker will partner with Full Swing to showcase how KIT's advanced, portable technology delivers professional-grade insight into hitting and pitching performance – bringing data and feedback once limited to MLB stadium installations to athletes at every level of the game. The KIT combines the precision of a professional flight monitor with the flexibility of a portable training solution designed for real-world practice environments.

KIT for baseball marks Full Swing's official expansion beyond golf and the opening of a significant new chapter for the company, which is trusted by Tiger Woods and other top professionals and serves as the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR and an Official Technology Partner of TGL presented by SoFi.

A former No. 2 overall draft pick and two-time All-Star, Witt Jr. was the starting shortstop for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. He has rapidly established himself as one of baseball's premier all-around talents thanks to his elite bat speed, power, foot speed and defensive ability. His hitting prowess has earned him two Silver Slugger awards, while his +20 Fielding Run Value was the highest of any infielder in 2025 and led to him winning his second-consecutive Gold Glove for the Kansas City Royals.

"Understanding how efficiently you're moving the bat and how cleanly you're striking the ball is always important," said Witt Jr., the 2024 American League Batting Champion and 2025 league leader in hits and doubles. "What impressed me about KIT is how quickly it gives you that accurate feedback. It's a powerful swing trainer that lets you see the data, make an adjustment and immediately understand the difference."

Rooker has emerged as one of the league's most dangerous power hitters, earning All-Star recognition for the Athletics after a breakout season that ranked among the American League leaders in home runs and exit velocity. His game is defined by strength, consistency and a data-driven approach to maximizing contact quality.

"As hitters, we're always searching for small edges that lead to big results," said Rooker, a two-time All-Star who has hit more than 30 home runs the last three seasons. "KIT delivers insights that make my practice time more productive. From bat speed training to understanding ball flight, it gives players meaningful information in a simple to use and understand interface."

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, KIT is the first portable launch monitor capable of measuring bat speed without requiring a sensor on the bat. By capturing 12 metrics on every swing – including Pitch Velocity, Bat Speed and Exit Velocity – KIT predicts Potential Exit Velocity and Squared Up Rate, two groundbreaking insights that quantify contact efficiency. These metrics are paired with 3D field graphics and automatic video capture, allowing KIT to function as both a high-performance baseball launch monitor and an advanced development platform.

"As elite hitters, Bobby and Brent understand how critical quality of contact is to performance," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer, Full Swing. "They bring credibility, insight and a modern training mindset that aligns perfectly with what KIT delivers. We've built KIT to be a complete swing trainer and flight monitor that helps players improve quickly and efficiently."

KIT supports Live At-Bat, Bullpen and Batting Practice modes and stores session data across iOS and Android devices without requiring a PC or tablet. Hitting and pitching data can be easily shared among players, coaches and parents to align development goals and track progress over time.

Available for $6,499, KIT delivers professional-grade performance insight at a significantly lower price point than traditional fixed systems. As part of Full Swing's strategic partnership with Marucci Sports – the official bat of Major League Baseball – initial KIT purchases also include a co-branded Marucci gear bag, with Marucci serving as the exclusive sales distribution partner.

The Full Swing KIT for baseball is available for purchase directly from Full Swing, with select retail partners to be announced. A future software update is expected to allow the baseball KIT to be configured as a golf launch monitor in 2026.

For more information about Full Swing, visit the new Full Swing Sports website, fullswingsports.com, @fullswingsimulators (Instagram), @fullswinggolf (YouTube).

About Full Swing

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the industry leader in pioneering sports technology. Its lineup of trailblazing golf and baseball products entertains users around the world while helping them to practice with purpose.

As the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR and an Official Technology Partner of TGL presented by SoFi, Full Swing simulators bring unmatched real-ball-flight data to golf and 30 other immersive multi-sport experiences. The company's KIT Launch Monitor, tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, is an indoor / outdoor practice solution that uniquely combines 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video. This groundbreaking technology has now been extended to baseball, so KIT can calculate both pre- and post-impact data performance insights like Squared Up Rate and Potential Exit Velocity. Full Swing's impressive roster of champions is highlighted by PGA TOUR stars like Woods, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, as well as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Steph Curry.

SOURCE Full Swing Golf