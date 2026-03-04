Full Swing Welcomes Miles Russell, Reigning AJGA Player of the Year, as the Newest Member of Team Full Swing

The 17-year-old Russell, who has chosen to train with Full Swing's KIT launch monitor for several years, has turned heads with his exceptional play throughout his junior career. To date, his accolades include winning back-to-back U.S. Kids World Championships (2020, 2021); becoming the youngest AJGA Boys Player of the Year winner (2023); being the youngest player (15) to make a cut and finish an event in the Top-20 on the Korn Ferry Tour (2024); and becoming the first two-time winner of the Junior Players Championship (2025).

As the youngest AJGA Boys Player of the Year, Russell broke a record formerly held by fellow Full Swing ambassador, Tiger Woods. He and Woods are also two of only seven two-time winners of the award.

Known for his efficient and powerful swing, Russell is currently ranked No. 1 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings and, as the defending champion, finished T-2 at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship in Texas last month. He will be making his fifth career PGA TOUR start this week at the Puerto Rico Open.

"We're thrilled to welcome Miles to the Full Swing roster, as his impressive career trajectory points to him having everything it takes to become a future PGA TOUR star and major champion," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer, Full Swing. "Miles embodies our brand's innovative spirit and youthful energy, and he and his team are true believers in the accuracy of our technology and its critical importance to his practice regimen. Full Swing is excited to partner with top players who see the value of our pioneering products and obsessive dedication to helping them play their best."

Russell joins Full Swing's "who's who" lineup of golf champions headlined by Woods, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm. Together, Team Full Swing boasts 26 men's major championships and 174 PGA TOUR victories.

"I'm really excited to partner with Full Swing," said Russell, who is verbally committed to play college golf at Florida State University. "I've been using the KIT for a few years to track my numbers and learn more about my game. The data and accuracy it provides have been huge for my practice, so it's pretty cool to now represent a brand that's been part of my development."

Named "Best All Around Golf Launch Monitor" by Sports Illustrated Golf and winner of the "Best Shot Detection" category by Golf Monthly, the fully portable Full Swing KIT can be used both indoors and outdoors. Easy to set up and powered by a 5D micro-Doppler radar, KIT delivers 16 points of precise club and ball data to help golfers analyze and improve every aspect of their game. Players can capture high-resolution, sharable video replays of every swing, view their stats on the vivid full-color OLED display and explore their progress in the Full Swing App's 3D Virtual Range.

Premium Full Swing app subscribers also have access to Clippd Shot Quality scores. Clippd is an AI-driven performance platform used by coaches, club players, pros and more than 200 leading college golf programs. Shot Quality builds on the advances made by the popular Strokes Gained statistic, but factors in additional layers of all-important context like distance, start lie, end result, course conditions, weather and altitude.

For more information about Full Swing, visit fullswinggolf.com , @fullswingsimulators (Instagram), @fullswinggolf (YouTube).

About Full Swing

Full Swing , a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the industry leader in pioneering sports technology. Its lineup of trailblazing golf and baseball products entertains users around the world while helping them to practice with purpose.

As the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR and an Official Technology Partner of TGL presented by SoFi, Full Swing simulators bring unmatched real-ball-flight data to golf and 30 other immersive multi-sport experiences. The company's KIT Launch Monitor, tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, is an indoor / outdoor practice solution that uniquely combines 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video. This groundbreaking technology has now been extended to baseball, so KIT can calculate both pre- and post-impact data performance insights like Squared Up Rate and Potential Exit Velocity. Full Swing's impressive roster of champions is highlighted by PGA TOUR stars like Woods, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, as well as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Steph Curry.

SOURCE Full Swing Golf