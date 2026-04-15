CORONA, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Throttle Energy is adding Red Apple to its lineup, a bold, crisp flavor built for long days and no shortcuts — inspired by the people who keep this country moving.

Full Throttle Red Apple delivers a punch of red apple flavor with caffeine and B vitamins, made for early starts, late finishes, and the kind of work that doesn't let up. It's a straightforward take on energy: no frills, just something that holds up when the day gets long.

FULL THROTTLE INTRODUCES RED APPLE, A BOLD NEW FLAVOR BUILT ON AMERICAN GRIT FULL THROTTLE INTRODUCES RED APPLE, A BOLD NEW FLAVOR BUILT ON AMERICAN GRIT

From the start, Full Throttle has drawn from the mindset found across job sites, graveyard shifts, and military communities where showing up matters, hard work is expected, and pride runs deep. That connection continues to shape the brand, reflecting values grounded in discipline, resilience, and independence.

"Full Throttle has always been about the kind of grit you see in the people who never quit, the ones putting in long hours, grinding through tough jobs, and showing up no matter what," said Lauren Albano, Full Throttle GM. "Red Apple brings that same attitude to a bold, familiar flavor, inspired by the hard-working, no-frills mindset we share with our community and partners like Fletcher Shryock, Big Al Raposo and The American Rodeo. It's built for those who live with that same relentless drive, whether they're on the job, on the road, or pushing through whatever the day throws their way."

Those ambassadors, ranging from professional anglers to custom bike builders and artists, represent the real-world backbone of the brand. They reflect a community of "Homegrown Heroes" who value independence, craftsmanship, and pride in their work, reinforcing Full Throttle's connection to everyday Americans who don't follow trends, they set their own pace.

Full Throttle Red Apple is now available in 16oz cans at retailers nationwide, offering a bold new option for those looking for flavor that hits hard and energy that lasts.

About Full Throttle Energy

Full Throttle is part of Monster Beverage Corporation, Based in Corona, California. Built for those who live with grit, resilience, and pride in the work they do. Rooted in Americana and military-inspired values, the brand fuels a community of hard-working individuals who show up every day ready to go further, push harder, and never back down. Now available in Original Citrus and Red Apple. For more information go to DrinkFullThrottle.com and follow @FullThrottleEnergy on Instagram.

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SOURCE Monster Energy