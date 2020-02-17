Fullerton College Design & Development Team Breaks Ground on New Instructional Building

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders, Roesling Nakamura Terada (RNT) Architects, and Fullerton College will mark the groundbreaking of the campus' upcoming new $54 million Instructional Building and Central Utility Plant (CUP) Upgrade on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. The Instructional Building and CUP Upgrade is the community college's first new construction in 10 years, and its first ever progressive design-build project. Located between the 1400 and 1200 buildings, the new Instructional Building will improve students' educational experience, both in and out of the classroom.

Ralph Roesling, FAIA, Principal at RNT Architects, states, "It was a pleasure to participate in the design of this project in collaboration with the energetic team of the division dean, faculty, students, the campus administration and the builders, BNB. This new facility will be a very welcoming courtyard classroom building filled with natural light along with many amenities and spaces for inspired teaching and learning. Our team worked very hard to appropriately fit this building into the very unique Fullerton campus context."

The new three-story, 74,927-square-foot Instructional Building at Fullerton College will house the Humanities Division, which consists of the Communication Studies, English, English as a Second Language, Foreign Languages, and Reading departments. The division currently occupies 43 classrooms—many in temporary facilities—scattered across the campus. The new Instructional Building includes 50 classrooms (including two computer labs), a division office, an adjunct faculty area with student conference space, 37 shared faculty offices, a 73-person conference room, two smaller conference rooms (for 8–12 people), a central courtyard, a faculty/staff lounge, male/female restrooms on each floor, six gender-inclusive restrooms, a lactation room, and elevators. In addition, the existing central plant for the campus will be upgraded with new energy efficient systems to accommodate the new Instructional Building and future developments on the campus. The new building will complement the style of its neighboring historic buildings and is anticipated to open in the summer of 2021. The project was made possible by the passage of Measure J in November 2014.

"For many years, the academic departments, faculty and staff from Humanities, our largest academic division, have been dispersed throughout our college campus. This new Instructional Building will bring them together under one roof and provide a unique opportunity for community building and a sense of belonging for our students," said Fullerton College President, Greg Schulz.

Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "The collaboration with Fullerton College and RNT Architects has been seamless over the past two years getting this project ready for construction, including direct input from multiple departments, faculty, staff, and students on how this building needs to work. It's very rewarding to work with such outstanding partners, and to be part of helping challenge, shape, and educate the minds of future generations."

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

About RNT Architects

Approaching its 40-year anniversary, Roesling Nakamura Terada (RNT) Architects is the creative force behind some of Southern California's most iconic places. The award-winning architecture and planning firm has completed more than 1,000 projects since its inception in 1980. RNT has offices in San Diego and Ventura, CA; Osaka, Japan; and a sister studio in San Francisco, CA. Clients and projects range in scope from small to large-scale environments to city-wide planning and urban design projects. For more information, visit: rntarchitects.com.

About Fullerton College

Founded in 1913, Fullerton College is the oldest community college in continuous operation in California. Fullerton College is No. 1 in transfer students to the California State University system and currently enrolls about 22,000 students. The college offers a comprehensive educational program of lower division transfer courses and career education certificates to prepare its students for further academic study as well as today's technology-driven workforce. Learn more about the college by visiting fullcoll.edu.

