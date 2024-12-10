Fullpath and CallRevu Announce Strategic Integration to Drive Deeper Customer Insights and Smarter Dealership Marketing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, automotive's leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), and CallRevu, a leading provider of communication solutions, are excited to announce a powerful new integration to deliver richer insights and smarter targeting capabilities for automotive dealerships. The integration enables Fullpath's CDP to seamlessly incorporate CallRevu call activity data, transforming how dealerships view and act on customer interactions.

Through this integration, Fullpath's CDP will integrate CallRevu phone activity into the 360 degree view of the shopper, providing dealerships with a comprehensive, data-rich profile for every customer. Additionally, dealerships can now leverage some CallRevu staples, such as call history and phone interaction data, as filters within the Fullpath CDP, allowing dealerships to activate and build highly specific audience segments based on phone activity.

"Fullpath's new CallRevu integration makes it even easier for dealers to access and use their own first-party data. The data incorporated from phone calls offers incredible insight into customer needs and preferences. By bringing this data into Fullpath's CDP, dealers can double down on creating better shopping experiences," said Aharon Horwitz, Fullpath's Co-founder and CEO.

The integration includes significant benefits for automotive dealerships seeking to consolidate and activate their data:

Enhanced Customer Record : CallRevu phone interactions are now integrated into Fullpath customer records, giving dealerships a complete view of a customer's journey.

: CallRevu phone interactions are now integrated into Fullpath customer records, giving dealerships a complete view of a customer's journey. Advanced Segmentation : With CallRevu activities available as CDP filters, dealerships can create precise audience segments based on recent call activities, such as incoming or outgoing call frequency or missed calls. This enables targeted messaging for improved engagement.

: With CallRevu activities available as CDP filters, dealerships can create precise audience segments based on recent call activities, such as incoming or outgoing call frequency or missed calls. This enables targeted messaging for improved engagement. Targeted Customer Engagement: Dealerships can now personalize their outreach to reflect recent customer interactions, driving stronger connections and increasing opportunities for service and sales.

Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu said, "At CallRevu, we are always looking for ways to enhance dealership operations through meaningful integrations, and our partnership with Fullpath is a powerful step forward. By combining CallRevu's comprehensive communication insights with Fullpath's AI-driven marketing solutions, we're empowering dealers to reach their customers with greater precision and efficiency. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to the automotive industry."

The Fullpath and CallRevu integration is now available to dealerships across North America. Dealerships interested in activating this feature can reach out to their account representatives at Fullpath or CallRevu for more information.

About Fullpath

Fullpath is a leading customer data platform (CDP) designed specifically for the automotive industry, enabling dealerships to harness the power of data-driven marketing and enhance customer engagement. With a mission to empower dealerships to utilize their first-party data, Fullpath offers solutions that make it easier to connect with customers, increase sales, and drive loyalty.

About CallRevu

Originating from within a dealership, the CallRevu platform offers unified communication solutions designed specifically for the automotive industry. Capabilities start from the origin with a comprehensive hosted phone system and seamlessly enable call monitoring & tracking, personalized performance training, and reputation management, all driven by real-time data and analytics.

By transforming each interaction into valuable analytics and actionable insights, CallRevu empowers partners to make informed decisions, streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and cultivate customer excellence.

SOURCE Fullpath