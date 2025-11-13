Fullpath Elevates Dealership Security with Okta and Microsoft Single Sign-On Integration

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, a leading customer data platform for automotive dealerships, announced the launch of its Single Sign-On (SSO) integration with Okta and Microsoft Entra (Azure AD). This new feature empowers dealerships with seamless, secure login capabilities that enhance dashboard security and streamline user access management.

In today's digital ecosystem, protecting sensitive customer data while providing quick and reliable access for authorized users is paramount. Fullpath's SSO integration addresses this challenge by enabling dealerships to leverage their existing enterprise identity providers, reducing password fatigue, and lowering the risk of unauthorized access.

With Fullpath's SSO, each team member uses one secure login, simplifying workflows and significantly reducing the risk of phishing attacks. Administrators gain granular control over who has access to specific features and data within the Fullpath dashboard, enabling tighter permission management tailored to dealership needs. This faster, safer access model not only safeguards valuable customer information but also supports continuous productivity. Additionally, by aligning with existing IT infrastructure, Fullpath reduces administrative overhead, freeing up IT teams to focus on higher-value tasks.

"Security isn't optional - it's a must," said Shahar Maor, CISO at Fullpath. "By integrating with industry-leading identity providers like Okta and Microsoft Entra, we're bringing enterprise-grade security to our dealership clients. This ensures their teams can focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences with peace of mind about their data protection."

About Fullpath

Fullpath is the automotive industry's AI-first Customer Data Platform (CDP). The platform unifies first-party dealership data and activates it through powerful AI and marketing automation. Dealerships that invest in Fullpath create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences that drive loyalty and build resilient, lasting businesses. To learn more about how Fullpath can fuel your business, visit here .

